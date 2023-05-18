More than 450 fatalities in Myanmar after landfall of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha”
At least 455 lives were lost after the landfall of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” just north of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
A situational report released by the Myanmar government on May 17 reported a preliminary death toll of 455 and an unspecified number of people missing. 431 deaths were reported in Rakhine, 15 in Magway, 4 in Sagaing, 2 in Shan, and 1 each in Yangon, Ayeyarwady, and Mandalay.
An estimated 500 000 households need roofing material, especially tarpaulins, while food and drinking water is urgently required for about 1 million people (in Rakhine state alone).
Extensive crop damage has been reported, amounting to at least 17 206 ha (42 517 acres).
Mocha made landfall on May 14 with maximum 1-minute sustained winds of 240 km/h (150 mph), and wind gusts up to 305 km/h (190 mph). The cyclone brought heavy rain, causing destructive floods and landslides.
The worst affected state is Rakhine, followed by Sagaing, Magway, and Chin.
See our initial landfall report here:
Featured image credit: MOHADM – NUG – Myanmar
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.