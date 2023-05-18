More than 450 fatalities in Myanmar after landfall of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha”

At least 455 lives were lost after the landfall of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” just north of Sittwe, the capital of Rakhine State, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

A situational report released by the Myanmar government on May 17 reported a preliminary death toll of 455 and an unspecified number of people missing. 431 deaths were reported in Rakhine, 15 in Magway, 4 in Sagaing, 2 in Shan, and 1 each in Yangon, Ayeyarwady, and Mandalay.

An estimated 500 000 households need roofing material, especially tarpaulins, while food and drinking water is urgently required for about 1 million people (in Rakhine state alone).

Extensive crop damage has been reported, amounting to at least 17 206 ha (42 517 acres).

Mocha made landfall on May 14 with maximum 1-minute sustained winds of 240 km/h (150 mph), and wind gusts up to 305 km/h (190 mph). The cyclone brought heavy rain, causing destructive floods and landslides.

The worst affected state is Rakhine, followed by Sagaing, Magway, and Chin.

Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 10:20 UTC on May 13, 2023. Credit: KMA/GEO-KOMPSAT, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

True-color image of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 00:50 UTC on May 14, 2023. At the time, Mocha had 1-minute sustained winds of 280 km/h (175 mph), making it equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9 (AHI)

Featured image credit: MOHADM – NUG – Myanmar