Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” makes landfall in Myanmar, locals report up to 90% of Sittwe destroyed

Extremely dangerous Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” made landfall near Sittwe, the capital city of Myanmar’s Rakhine State, south of the Bangladesh border, at about 07:00 UTC (13:30 LT) on Sunday, May 14, 2023, with maximum 1-minute sustained winds of 240 km/h (150 mph), and wind gusts up to 305 km/h (190 mph).

Approximately 1 million people were evacuated in Bangladesh and Myanmar ahead of the landfall

Mocha made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane equivalent, damaging and destroying homes, uprooting trees, downing pylons and cables, and creating a 3.5 m (11.5 feet) tidal surge that inundated the low-lying region

The cyclone rapidly weakened after it crossed the coastline

Just several hours before making landfall, Mocha intensified into the equivalent of a category-five storm on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, making it one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal.

True-color image of Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 00:50 UTC on May 14, 2023. At the time, Mocha had 1-minute sustained winds of 280 km/h (175 mph), making it equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9 (AHI)

While the full extent of the damage is still unknown, Sittwe residents are reporting up to 90% of the city destroyed.

Electricity and wireless connections were disrupted across much of the city, the BBC reported. Footage online showed roofs being blown off houses, telecom towers brought down, and billboards flying off buildings amid teeming rain across the region.

While search and rescue operations and damage assessments are in progress, the entire Rakhine state was declared a natural disaster area.

The Myanmar Red Cross Society said it was preparing for a major emergency response.

#CycloneMocha made landfall over Myanmar at the weekend as a Cat 4 tropical cyclone, seen very clearly in this Meteosat Tropical Airmass RGB, 24 h loop, via Jochen Kerkmann pic.twitter.com/ClBQ6KP6rD — EUMETSAT Users (@eumetsat_users) May 15, 2023

As of early Monday, at least six people have been reported dead and over 700 injured in Myanmar.

Rohingya refugee camps near Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh were spared the worst. However, at least 1 300 shelters have been destroyed there.

Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 10:20 UTC on May 13, 2023. Credit: KMA/GEO-KOMPSAT, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 11:00 UTC on May 14, 2023. Credit: KMA/GEO-KOMPSAT, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Based on the data and archives of the RSMC New Delhi, Mocha tied with Tropical Cyclone “Giri” (2010) as the third strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in Myanmar in the satellite era, with 3-minute sustained winds of 195 km/h (120 mph).

Based on the 1-minute sustained winds, the cyclone has generated an Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) of 15.4850 — beyond the ACE of the whole 2022 North Indian Ocean cyclone season with only 12.4175.

JTWC best track nudged up the max winds of Mocha up to 280 km/h (175 mph), tying it with Tropical Cyclone “Fani” (2019) for the strongest winds in the Bay of Bengal during the satellite era (post-1998), Int’l Aviation Meteorologist Mike Adcock reported.

Cyclone #Mocha prior to landfall, at the time the equivalent of a Category 5 storm according to JTWC. This is a very vulnerable coast, not only in its geography but also in its geo-political situation as well. pic.twitter.com/dlS8TCIesN — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) May 14, 2023

Cat 5 (140 kts) Cyclone #Mocha, one of the strongest storms recorded in the Bay of Bengal. Dangerous place to be due to topography. Massive storm surge expected, pushing far inland. Landfall expected between Cox's Bazar, #Bangladesh, and Sittwe, #Myanmar, Sunday morning. #wx pic.twitter.com/UvoNsxY44g — Dr. Athena Masson (@Wx_Goddess) May 14, 2023

BREAKING: Cyclone #Mocha is making landfall in #Myanmar (near #Sittwe) with 1-min winds of 135 kts (250 km/h) in the US JTWC scale.



It ties with Cyclone Giri (2010) as the strongest landfalling tropical cyclone in Myanmar in recorded history, in terms of 1-min sustained winds. pic.twitter.com/aphjhKmHpU — Matthew Cuyugan (@MatthewCuyugan) May 14, 2023

Worst-case scenario for the low-lying coast of Myanmar. #Mocha is now a category 5 monster as it heads towards this vulnerable coast. Not only is it low lying but also thousands of refugees are camped here and vulnerable to even weaker storms. Hope goes out to everyone there. pic.twitter.com/ZpgD2kKaM8 — Robert Speta (@RobertSpetaWX) May 14, 2023

Cyclone Mocha has destroyed over 1,300 shelters in the refugee camps near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. Ahead of landfall, @eu_echo's partner @WFPAsiaPacific provided thousands of families with cash for emergency needs, as well as prepositioning personnel, food and other stocks. pic.twitter.com/8vGgLZ0qeO — EU Humanitarian Aid | Asia-Pacific (@ECHO_Asia) May 15, 2023

The southern coastal areas of Myanmar were ravaged by Tropical Cyclone “Nargis” in 2008. The disaster led to the tragic loss of nearly 140 000 lives and severely impacted millions of others.

A large proportion of the fatalities were the result of a 3.5 m (11.5 feet) high tidal wave that struck the low-lying region of the Irrawaddy Delta.

