· ·

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Multiple large and extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska

Several tornadoes, described as large and extremely dangerous, wreaked havoc across various parts of Nebraska on Friday, May 12, 2023, causing considerable damage, including destroying farm buildings and downing power lines. 50 Tornado Warnings were issued in the state on that day, the most in a single day since 1998.

Nebraska experienced a series of severe weather events as multiple tornadoes, some of them extremely dangerous, touched down across the state on Friday, causing significant damage.

The first tornado report came in just after 12:30 CDT near Arnold, Custer County, according to the local emergency management office and the National Weather Service. Several hours later, a second tornado was observed near Spalding, followed by another about 8 km (5 miles) south of Lindsay.

The tornado that tracked west of Spalding crossed over 20.9 km (13 miles) of rural terrain. Minor damage was observed to center pivots, trees, power poles, and vehicles. This tornado was rated as EF-1 with a max wind speed of 170 km/h (105 mph), the NWS office in Hastings reported.

A particularly large and extremely dangerous tornado was reported near Bartlett at 15:55 CDT. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Garfield and Wheeler Counties as the storm moved through the area. Just minutes later, around 16:00 CDT, another tornado was spotted near Petersburg, located in Boone County. This tornado left a trail of destruction, including damage to small farm buildings and debris scattered across Highway 32.

In southeastern Nebraska, a rope tornado was spotted near Table Rock on Saturday afternoon. The region was also pelted by baseball-sized hail as the damaging storm made its way through.

At around 17:30 CDT, North Bend was hit by another round of tornadoes. Multiple farmsteads were damaged, and power lines were downed in the area. The National Weather Service issued warnings of a “large and extremely dangerous tornado” as the storm cell continued moving northeast. At least two people were injured.

A multiple vortex tornado was also observed near Hopper which was characterized by rain-wrapping curtains, according to a National Weather Service employee. The tornado’s path was approximately 0.8 km (0.5 miles) wide as it passed east of Scribner.

This weather event had severe consequences for local farming, with a commercial cattle feedlot near Uehling suffering extensive damage and resulting in the escape of several hundred cattle. Reports of significant farmstead damage continued to pour in from near Oakland into Friday evening.

These tornadoes in Nebraska were part of a broader weather pattern that also brought tornadoes to Oklahoma and Kansas on the same day. In total, the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center listed at least 34 preliminary tornado reports for Friday.

References:

1 Multiple extremely dangerous tornadoes touch down in Nebraska – AccuWeather – May 12, 2023

2 2 hurt from large tornadoes rolling through Nebraska as week of severe storms drags on – FOX Weather – May 13, 2023

Featured image credit: NWS Hastings

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Deadly EF-1 tornado hits Laguna Heights, extensive damage reported, Texas

Monday, May 15, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Large tornado devastates Cole, Oklahoma, claims at least two lives

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Rapidly melting snow causes widespread flooding in Minnesota, U.S.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Bright daylight fireball explodes over Maine – first radar-observed meteorite fall in the state, U.S.

Thursday, April 13, 2023

Historic Tulare Lake back to life after nearly a century, California

Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Deadly EF-1 tornado hits Laguna Heights, extensive damage reported, Texas

Monday, May 15, 2023

Shallow M5.5 earthquake, series of aftershocks hit Lake Almanor, Northern California

Friday, May 12, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

West Virginia witnesses unprecedented snowfall in May, breaking century-old records

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Dust storm creates zero visibility, leading to massive vehicle pileup in Illinois

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Historic EF-3 tornado sweeps through Virginia Beach, leaving a trail of destruction, Virginia

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Severe thunderstorms drop grapefruit-sized hail over Texas, historic hailstorm over Florida, U.S.

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Deadly EF-1 tornado hits Laguna Heights, extensive damage reported, Texas

Monday, May 15, 2023

Superbolide lights up the night sky over Algeria, potential meteorite dropper

Friday, May 12, 2023

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Deadly landslide hits mining site in North Kivu, DR Congo

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Meteorite impact: Metallic object believed to be a meteorite hits home in New Jersey

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tornado strikes Anamur district, Turkey, injuring over a dozen people and destroying banana greenhouses

Monday, May 8, 2023

Heavy rains affect nearly 500 000 people, devastate crop fields in Jiangxi, China

Monday, May 8, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *