Explosions at Popocatepetl volcano, heavy ash suspend classes in 11 municipalities, Mexico

popocatepetl may 15 2023 exposion f

Explosive eruptions at Popocatepelt volcano, Mexico released large amounts of ash over the past couple of days, forcing the government of Puebla to suspend face-to-face classes in at least 11 municipalities.

Face-to-face classes will be suspended on May 18, and last until the situation improves.

In addition, the Puebla Civil Protection authorities announced on May 17 that they will evacuate five neighboring communities, distributed among four different municipalities, in case the Center National Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) increases the volcanic alert traffic light to Red Phase 1, since Yellow Phase 3 — currently in effect — is still preventive.

4 evacuation shelters are open for people who need them, in addition to three schools and one sports unit in San Pedro Cholula and Huejotzingo.

In 24 hours to 17:00 UTC on May 17, the monitoring systems of the Popocatépetl volcano registered 155 exhalations accompanied by water vapor, volcanic gases and ash, 1 moderate and 1 minor explosion. Additionally, 748 minutes of high-frequency tremor were recorded, and 1 volcano-tectonic event with a magnitude of 1.1.

During the previous 24 hours, the network registered 96 exhalations, 3 moderate explosions, and 1 066 minutes of high-frequency tremor.

On May 14 and 15, 217 exhalations were reported, 8 moderate and 5 minor explosions as well as 455 minutes of tremor.

CENAPRED is urging residents and tourists not to climb to the volcano’s crater and respect the exclusion radius of 12 km (7.4 miles). 

Likewise, in case of heavy rains, the population is urged to move away from the bottom of the ravines due to the danger of mud and debris flows.

Popocatepetl volcano on April 26, 2023
Popocatepetl volcano on April 26, 2023. Credit: Copernicus-EU/Sentinel-2, EO Browser, The Watchers

Geological summary

Volcán Popocatépetl, whose name is the Aztec word for smoking mountain, rises 70 km (44 miles) SE of Mexico City to form North America’s 2nd-highest volcano. The glacier-clad stratovolcano contains a steep-walled, 400 x 600 m (1 312 x 1 968 feet) wide crater.

The generally symmetrical volcano is modified by the sharp-peaked Ventorrillo on the NW, a remnant of an earlier volcano.

At least three previous major cones were destroyed by gravitational failure during the Pleistocene, producing massive debris-avalanche deposits covering broad areas to the south. The modern volcano was constructed south of the late-Pleistocene to Holocene El Fraile cone.

Three major plinian eruptions, the most recent of which took place about 800 CE, have occurred from Popocatépetl since the mid-Holocene, accompanied by pyroclastic flows and voluminous lahars that swept basins below the volcano. Frequent historical eruptions, first recorded in Aztec codices, have occurred since precolumbian time.

References:

1 Popocatepetl volcano – CENAPRED reports for May 15, 16 and 17, 2023

2 face-to-face classes are suspended due to volcano activity – ES Euro – May 17, 2023

3 Popocatepetl – Geological summary – GVP

Featured image credit: CENAPRED/Webcams de Mexico

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Eruption at Popocatepetl ejects dense ash up to 8.5 km (28 000 feet) a.s.l., Mexico

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Climber dies after the eruption at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico

Saturday, June 25, 2022

Popocatepetl volcano erupts after more than a month of quiescence, Mexico

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

Strong explosions at Popocatepetl volcano, Mexico

Monday, September 13, 2021

Increased seismic activity in Michoacán may foretell birth of new volcano

Friday, June 11, 2021

Earthquake swarm in the vicinity of El Chichon volcano, Mexico

Friday, January 22, 2021

Powerful explosion at Popocatepetl, heavy ash to 7.3 km (24 000 feet) a.s.l., Mexico

Thursday, July 23, 2020

Eruption at Popocatepetl ejects dense ash up to 8.5 km (28 000 feet) a.s.l., Mexico

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Guerrero, Mexico

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Baja California, Mexico

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Hurricane “Roslyn” makes landfall in Nayarit, Mexico

Monday, October 24, 2022

Roslyn forecast to rapidly strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall along the west-central coast of Mexico

Friday, October 21, 2022

Severe flash floods hit southern Mexico

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Tropical Storm “Karl” forecast to make landfall over SE Mexico

Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Ash emissions over Anak Krakatau volcano, Indonesia

Saturday, May 13, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: May 3 – 9, 2023

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Intense explosive activity, multiple pyroclastic flows trigger evacuations around Fuego volcano, Guatemala

Friday, May 5, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: April 26 – May 2, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Barren Island volcano erupts, spewing ash to 4.6 km (15 000 feet) a.s.l. and disrupting air travel, India

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Kanlaon volcano records highest sulfur dioxide emission this year, Philippines

Tuesday, May 2, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: April 19 – 25, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *