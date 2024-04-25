Dense smoke cloud from wildfires in Acapulco leads to school closures, Mexico

Written byTeo Blašković
acapulco guerrero smoke from wildfires april 24 2024

Due to severe smoke and ash produced by multiple wildfires, the Secretary of Public Education of Guerrero has announced the suspension of all academic and administrative activities in preschools and primary schools in Acapulco and Chilpancingo for Thursday, April 25, 2024. This decision affects schools in both morning and afternoon shifts and follows recommendations from the state’s environmental authorities.

In response to the hazardous environmental conditions caused by multiple wildfires, the Secretary of Public Education of Guerrero has decided to suspend school activities in the municipalities of Acapulco and Chilpancingo on April 25.

This suspension, impacting both preschool and primary education levels in all shifts, aims to ensure the safety and health of students amid significant air pollution from smoke and ash.

The state’s Civil Protection Secretariat reported that Chilpancingo is currently fighting four active forest fires that have created a dense smoke cloud over the city.

acapulco guerrero smoke from wildfires april 24 2024 bg
Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on April 24, 2024
YouTube video

Meanwhile, in Acapulco, emergency efforts are being coordinated by local, state, and federal authorities to manage four separate forest fires. Significant fire activity is noted in El Veladero National Park, with additional fires reported in the upper part of the Nueva Era neighborhood, near the town of Carabalí, Paso Texca, and close to the Simón Bolívar neighborhood.

Fire brigade members, alongside Army personnel, are trying to prevent the fires from reaching populated areas by implementing various preventive measures and firebreaks but the winds have exacerbated the situation, pushing smoke over the upper regions of Acapulco, posing additional risks to residents.

Local officials are advising citizens to remain indoors, avoid exposure to outdoor air by sealing entry points such as doors with damp cloths, keep windows closed, and use masks if needed to mitigate inhalation of smoke and ash particles.

References:

1 Suspenden clases en Acapulco y Chilpancingo por incendios forestales – NX Noticias – April 25, 2024

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on April 24, 2024

Share:

The fire season was still going strong in Mexico

Wednesday, May 25, 2011

Ash produced by eruption at Popocatepetl extends more than 250 km (155 miles) toward the Gulf of Mexico

Friday, March 1, 2024

Ash emissions from Popocatépetl affect nearby municipalities, cancel flights, Mexico

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane “Otis” makes unexpected landfall near Acapulco, Mexico — at least 46 fatalities, 58 missing

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Category 1 Hurricane “Norma” hits Baja California Sur, weakens to tropical depression near Culiacan, Mexico

Monday, October 23, 2023

Category 3 Hurricane “Norma” expected to approach Baja California Sur tonight

Friday, October 20, 2023

Strong winds and heavy rainfall wreak havoc in eastern Mexico’s Veracruz State

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane “Lidia” makes landfall in west-central Mexico

Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Severe wildfires in southern China claim 4 lives, spawn huge pyroCb clouds

Monday, March 18, 2024

Raging wildfires scorch 40 000 ha (98 800 acres) of land in northwestern Thailand

Thursday, March 7, 2024

Smokehouse Creek Fire becomes largest wildfire in Texas history and second-largest in U.S.

Friday, March 1, 2024

Aerial view of destruction from wildfire in Fritch, Texas

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Smokehouse Creek Fire rapidly grows to second-largest wildfire in history of Texas

Thursday, February 29, 2024

Series of devastating wildfires hit Texas Panhandle, causing evacuations, temporary closure of critical nuclear weapons facility, U.S.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Tens of thousands in Victoria urged to evacuate due to catastrophic fire danger, Australia

Wednesday, February 28, 2024

I'm a dedicated researcher, journalist, and editor at The Watchers. With over 20 years of experience in media industry, I specialize in hard science news, focusing on extreme weather, seismic and volcanic activity, space weather, and astronomy, including near-Earth objects and planetary defense strategies. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *