Dense smoke cloud from wildfires in Acapulco leads to school closures, Mexico

Due to severe smoke and ash produced by multiple wildfires, the Secretary of Public Education of Guerrero has announced the suspension of all academic and administrative activities in preschools and primary schools in Acapulco and Chilpancingo for Thursday, April 25, 2024. This decision affects schools in both morning and afternoon shifts and follows recommendations from the state’s environmental authorities.

In response to the hazardous environmental conditions caused by multiple wildfires, the Secretary of Public Education of Guerrero has decided to suspend school activities in the municipalities of Acapulco and Chilpancingo on April 25.

This suspension, impacting both preschool and primary education levels in all shifts, aims to ensure the safety and health of students amid significant air pollution from smoke and ash.

The state’s Civil Protection Secretariat reported that Chilpancingo is currently fighting four active forest fires that have created a dense smoke cloud over the city.

Image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on April 24, 2024

Meanwhile, in Acapulco, emergency efforts are being coordinated by local, state, and federal authorities to manage four separate forest fires. Significant fire activity is noted in El Veladero National Park, with additional fires reported in the upper part of the Nueva Era neighborhood, near the town of Carabalí, Paso Texca, and close to the Simón Bolívar neighborhood.

Fire brigade members, alongside Army personnel, are trying to prevent the fires from reaching populated areas by implementing various preventive measures and firebreaks but the winds have exacerbated the situation, pushing smoke over the upper regions of Acapulco, posing additional risks to residents.

Local officials are advising citizens to remain indoors, avoid exposure to outdoor air by sealing entry points such as doors with damp cloths, keep windows closed, and use masks if needed to mitigate inhalation of smoke and ash particles.

La magnitud del fuego sigue creciendo. Ahí tenemos algunos cuantos héroes de bomberos y protección civil luchando contra este incendio. ¿Qué tanto podrán hacer? Por lo pronto, ya se anunció la cancelación de clases mañana por la contaminación del aire. https://t.co/O2WxgoVJpL pic.twitter.com/IHh39iA1F6 — Oscar Athié (@OscarAthie) April 25, 2024

References:

1 Suspenden clases en Acapulco y Chilpancingo por incendios forestales – NX Noticias – April 25, 2024

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on April 24, 2024