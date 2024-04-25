Severe hailstorm damages over 450 homes in Mizoram, India

Heavy rains accompanied by a destructive hailstorm have caused significant damage across Mizoram, impacting over 450 houses and affecting close to 14 000 people, with Kolasib and Aizawl districts experiencing the worst damage.

Mizoram experienced significant weather-related destruction on April 22 and 23, 2024, with over 450 houses reported damaged due to heavy rains and an accompanying hailstorm. The most affected areas include Aizawl, Kolasib, Champhai, and Khawzawl districts, where the storm wreaked havoc on homes, government buildings, and community centers.

The impact was particularly severe in the Kolasib district, which shares a border with Assam. Authorities reported that at least 265 houses were impacted there, with the total number of people affected by the storm reaching approximately 13 900. Kolasib town and Thingdawl village were identified as the worst-hit areas.

An Anganwadi center and several government buildings also sustained damage during the storm.

178 houses were damaged in the Aizawl district. A woman in Falkawn village was injured during the event and subsequently admitted to the Zoram Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

Further damages were reported in the Champhai district, where multiple houses in villages such as North Khawbung, Kahrawt, and Bungzung were affected. In the Khawzawl district, two churches and an additional ten houses sustained damage.

This follows a similar severe weather event earlier in the month, which resulted in over 2 500 houses, 15 churches, 17 schools, and 11 refugee camps being damaged, and a woman’s death.

References:

1 Over 450 houses damaged as heavy rains along with hailstorm strike Mizoram – Indian Express – April 23, 2024

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS, The Watchers. Acquired on April 22, 2024