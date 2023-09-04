61 000 lightning strikes in just 2 hours result in 12 fatalities, 14 injuries, Odisha

On September 2, 2023, the eastern Indian state of Odisha faced an extreme weather event with a staggering 61 000 lightning strikes in just two hours, leading to 12 deaths and 14 injuries.

A breakdown of Saturday’s tragic events reveals that four of the deceased were from Khurda district, followed by two from Balangir and one individual from each of Angul, Boudh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jagatsinghpur, and Puri. Beyond human casualties, the lightning also claimed the lives of eight cattle in Gajapati and Kandhamal districts.

Weather officials have attributed these unusual and extreme lightning activities to the monsoon resuming its course after an extended hiatus. They further clarified that the collision between cold and warm air masses creates the ideal conditions for such unparalleled lightning occurrences.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a stern caution for Odisha, forecasting extreme weather conditions to persist till September 7.

An active cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal may evolve into a low-pressure area in the upcoming 48 hours. As a result, widespread rain is anticipated throughout Odisha. According to the IMD bulletin, the rain’s intensity is projected to amplify later in the week. A “yellow warning” for heavy rainfall is in effect for the majority of districts until September 7.

