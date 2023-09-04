Flash floods wreak havoc in northwestern Algeria, killing eight

Severe flash floods ravaged northwestern Algeria on September 2 and 3, 2023, following torrential rainfall. Reports confirmed the tragic loss of eight lives in the disaster.

Tlemcen and El Bayadh Provinces were among the hardest hit, with several residents reported missing. Civil Protection units, equipped with sniffer dogs and specialized equipment, descended on the area for extensive search and rescue operations.

In Wadi Dalia, Bab Al-Assa municipality, Tlemcen Province, four people died after their vehicle was engulfed by the surging floodwaters.

Equally distressing was the situation in El Bayadh Province. Three fatalities were reported near the village of El Haoudh, roughly 15 km (9 miles) north of the city of El Bayadh, after their vehicle was dragged by the relentless floodwaters.

Search operations intensified on September 3 when the focus shifted to Rogassa commune, approximately 40 km (25 miles) to the north of El Bayadh city. Initial reports suggested a mother and her child were missing after their vehicle was caught in the flood. However, a subsequent update by Civil Protection stated that the child had been erroneously reported missing and was not present in the vehicle during the incident. Late September 3, the rescue teams confirmed they had located the body of the missing individual.

Storm Dana at 09:45 UTC on September 2, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

The same weather system impacted Spain over the past couple of days, resulting in severe flooding.

Red rain warnings were issued in areas like Madrid, La Mancha Toledana, Sur, Vegas and Oeste, and Sierra de Madrid, indicating the potential severity of the rainfall. Regions including Sistema Central de Ávila, Sur de Ávila, Sistema Central de Segovia, and the vicinities of Alicante, Tarragona, and Valencia were placed under orange warnings, signaling an increased risk of heavy rainfall.

Featured image credit: Algeria Civil Protection