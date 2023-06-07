Heavy rains and fatal floods strike northern Algeria
Northern Algeria has been grappling with heavy rainfall since early June, leading to devastating floods, particularly in the Saïda and Laghouat provinces. The severe weather conditions have resulted in casualties and significant damage.
As of June 6, media reports confirm a total of six fatalities due to the floods. Four of these tragic losses occurred across Saïda province, with the remaining two in Laghouat province. The actual number of victims might be higher, as there have been unverified reports of additional missing and injured individuals.
The extent of the material damage is still uncertain as the situation unfolds. Both provinces have experienced significant damage, but the full extent is yet to be assessed. The floods have likely damaged homes, infrastructure, and local economies, further complicating the recovery process. Previous instances of flooding in the region have led to significant destruction, including damaged houses and disrupted transportation systems.
The latest flood event comes within two weeks after flash floods swept across 9 provinces of Algeria, resulting in widespread damage and at least two fatalities.
Some of the worst flooding was reported in Tipaza Province, where roads, vehicles, and buildings were destroyed or damaged. A young person died there after the wall of a house collapsed.
Featured image credit: Dzair Tube
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.