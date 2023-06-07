Heavy rains and fatal floods strike northern Algeria

algeria floods may 2023 f

Northern Algeria has been grappling with heavy rainfall since early June, leading to devastating floods, particularly in the Saïda and Laghouat provinces. The severe weather conditions have resulted in casualties and significant damage.

As of June 6, media reports confirm a total of six fatalities due to the floods. Four of these tragic losses occurred across Saïda province, with the remaining two in Laghouat province. The actual number of victims might be higher, as there have been unverified reports of additional missing and injured individuals.

The extent of the material damage is still uncertain as the situation unfolds. Both provinces have experienced significant damage, but the full extent is yet to be assessed. The floods have likely damaged homes, infrastructure, and local economies, further complicating the recovery process. Previous instances of flooding in the region have led to significant destruction, including damaged houses and disrupted transportation systems.

The latest flood event comes within two weeks after flash floods swept across 9 provinces of Algeria, resulting in widespread damage and at least two fatalities.

Some of the worst flooding was reported in Tipaza Province, where roads, vehicles, and buildings were destroyed or damaged. A young person died there after the wall of a house collapsed.

Deadly flash floods hit nine provinces in Algeria

Featured image credit: Dzair Tube

