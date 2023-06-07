Severe floods and landslides hit Turkey’s Black Sea region

landslide damage turkey june 2023 f

Two people lost their lives as heavy rains swept across northern Turkey, particularly the Black Sea region, from June 4, 2023, triggering floods and landslides, and causing rivers to overflow.

Torrential rains hit Turkey’s Black Sea region over the past couple of days resulting in destructive floods and landslides. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) reported two fatalities as of June 5, one in Samsun and another in the Amasya Province, with one person still missing in Amasya.

Samsun Province was among the hardest hit. Schools were closed in Ladik, Atakum, İlkadım, Canik, and Tekkeköy districts as a precautionary measure. A tragic incident occurred in the Ladik district where an individual was swept away from a bridge over a flooding stream. The district recorded 93.6 mm (3.68 inches) of rainfall within a 24-hour period until June 5. In the Canik district, the collapse of a wall in a parking lot destroyed several vehicles.

In Kastamonu Province, the İnebolu and Söke Streams swelled as a result of heavy rain. Residents in flood-prone areas of the İnebolu district were advised to relocate to upper floors or evacuate their houses for their safety. Bozkurt district, also in Kastamonu, recorded a significant 127.5 mm (5.02 inches) of rainfall in a 24-hour period up until June 5, while İnebolu recorded 99.6 mm (3.92 inches) during the same period.

Amasya Province also felt the destructive impacts of the heavy rain, particularly in the Amasya District. In Kızılkışlacık village, three individuals were caught in severe floods, leading to two missing persons and one survivor. The body of one victim was found by June 5, with emergency crews continuing their search for the other missing person.

Schools were closed and at least 8 people evacuated in the Ayancık and Türkeli districts of Sinop Province. The rainfall recorded in these areas was substantial: Ayancık recorded 149.1 mm (5.87 inches) and Türkeli 147.4 mm (5.80 inches) within a 24-hour period until June 5.

References:

1 Floods in TürkiyeDG ECHO – June 6, 2023

2 Türkiye – 2 Fatalities Reported After Floods in Black Sea Provinces – FloodList – June 5, 2023

Featured image credit: Mayor of Canik Municipality

