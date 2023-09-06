Severe flash floods hit Istanbul, leaving 2 people dead and 5 injured, Turkey
Severe flash floods struck several districts of Istanbul following heavy downpours on September 5, 2023, leaving at least 2 people dead and five others injured.
The northern part of Istanbul experienced the onset of the heavy rains, which soon intensified in the Arnavutköy and Başakşehir districts, transforming roads into raging rivers. Officials registered a substantial rainfall of approximately 125 mm (4.9 inches) in the city.
The Istanbul Governor’s Office, in its official statement, revealed the tragic fatalities in the Başakşehir and Küçükçekmece districts. One of the deceased, identified by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, was a foreign national in Kucukcekmece. The other fatality, a 57-year-old woman, met her tragic fate in Basaksehir. She was outdoors when the rain intensified, leading her to be swept away by the deluge. Bystanders intervened, rescuing her after being carried around 1 km (0.6 miles) by the floodwaters. Medical teams, upon reaching the site, confirmed her death due to sustained injuries.
The metro system also witnessed the repercussions of the flooding. Two stations, Turgut Özal and Siteler, operating on the M3 Kirazlı-Kayaşehir line, were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, as per Metro Istanbul’s announcement on social media platforms.
In light of the flooding, Governor Davut Gül advocated for safety measures, particularly advising against the use of motorcycles on the inundated roads. Immediate emergency response was initiated, with squads dispatched to affected areas in response to distress calls from residents and businesses. The torrential rains led to significant vehicular disruption, with numerous vehicles immobilized on the roads of both impacted districts.
Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu of the Başakşehir District highlighted the flooding at the Başakşehir People’s Coffeehouse (Millet Kıraathanesi). However, quick action ensured all occupants were safely evacuated and subsequently relocated to their residences.
While the European side of the city was inundated by floodwaters, the Asian side of the city remained largely unaffected. Nevertheless, lightning activity was observed in the Beykoz, Kavacık, Kadiköy, Sultanbeyli, and Üsküdar districts.
References:
1 2 people killed in Istanbul flash floods – Daily Sabah – September 5, 2023
2 Istanbul Governor’s Office confirms 2 fatalities from flash floods – AA – September 6, 2023
Featured image credit: kizilotka ve diğer 247 kişi (stillshot)
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.