Severe flash floods hit Istanbul, leaving 2 people dead and 5 injured, Turkey

Severe flash floods struck several districts of Istanbul following heavy downpours on September 5, 2023, leaving at least 2 people dead and five others injured.

The northern part of Istanbul experienced the onset of the heavy rains, which soon intensified in the Arnavutköy and Başakşehir districts, transforming roads into raging rivers. Officials registered a substantial rainfall of approximately 125 mm (4.9 inches) in the city.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office, in its official statement, revealed the tragic fatalities in the Başakşehir and Küçükçekmece districts. One of the deceased, identified by Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, was a foreign national in Kucukcekmece. The other fatality, a 57-year-old woman, met her tragic fate in Basaksehir. She was outdoors when the rain intensified, leading her to be swept away by the deluge. Bystanders intervened, rescuing her after being carried around 1 km (0.6 miles) by the floodwaters. Medical teams, upon reaching the site, confirmed her death due to sustained injuries.

The metro system also witnessed the repercussions of the flooding. Two stations, Turgut Özal and Siteler, operating on the M3 Kirazlı-Kayaşehir line, were temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, as per Metro Istanbul’s announcement on social media platforms.

In light of the flooding, Governor Davut Gül advocated for safety measures, particularly advising against the use of motorcycles on the inundated roads. Immediate emergency response was initiated, with squads dispatched to affected areas in response to distress calls from residents and businesses. The torrential rains led to significant vehicular disruption, with numerous vehicles immobilized on the roads of both impacted districts.

Mayor Yasin Kartoğlu of the Başakşehir District highlighted the flooding at the Başakşehir People’s Coffeehouse (Millet Kıraathanesi). However, quick action ensured all occupants were safely evacuated and subsequently relocated to their residences.

While the European side of the city was inundated by floodwaters, the Asian side of the city remained largely unaffected. Nevertheless, lightning activity was observed in the Beykoz, Kavacık, Kadiköy, Sultanbeyli, and Üsküdar districts.

satellite image of se europe greece turkey on september 5 2023 0615z
Image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, Zoom Earth, The Watchers. Acquired at 06:15 UTC on September 5, 2023

References:

1 2 people killed in Istanbul flash floods – Daily Sabah – September 5, 2023

2 Istanbul Governor’s Office confirms 2 fatalities from flash floods – AA – September 6, 2023

Featured image credit: kizilotka ve diğer 247 kişi (stillshot)

