Tornado strikes Anamur district, Turkey, injuring over a dozen people and destroying banana greenhouses

A powerful tornado tore through the Anamur district in Turkey’s Mersin Province on May 6, 2023, injuring more than a dozen people and causing widespread damage.

The tornado affected an area of 5 km2 (1.9 mi2) between the neighborhoods of Fatih and Akarca, leaving over 100 banana greenhouses destroyed.

The governor’s office reported that 13 people sustained injuries during the intense storm, which also damaged roofs and overturned two cars.

Responding to the disaster, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), police, gendarmerie, municipalities, and fire and health workers were promptly dispatched to the affected areas.

In a separate weather-related incident, heavy rainfall battered the southern province of Antalya, leading to flooding on some of the city’s streets. In the Konyaaltı district, vehicles became stranded on a boulevard due to uneven asphalt caused by the downpour. Many drivers were forced to call tow trucks and wait for assistance.

References:

1 Tornado slams Mersin, injures 13 – Hurriyet Daily News – May 8, 2023

Featured image credit: Meteored (stillshot)

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers.

