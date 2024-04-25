Over 150 fatalities in Tanzania as heavy rains cause widespread floods and destruction

Written byTeo Blašković
Over 150 fatalities in Tanzania as heavy rains cause widespread floods and destruction

On April 25, 2024, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa reported to Tanzania’s parliament that torrential rains have resulted in the deaths of at least 155 people, with 236 others injured since January. The severe weather has also led to significant damage to infrastructure and affected over 200 000 people across the country.

During a comprehensive report to Tanzania’s parliament, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa detailed the devastating impact of the ongoing torrential rains that have plagued the country since January 2024.

The rains, which are significantly influenced by the El Nino phenomenon, have led to catastrophic floods and landslides across various regions, claiming the lives of at least 155 individuals and injuring 236.

The adverse weather conditions have wreaked havoc on the country’s infrastructure, destroying roads, bridges, and railways, and leaving over 10 000 homes damaged to varying extents.

Additionally, more than 51 000 households, encompassing around 200 000 people, have been adversely affected by these conditions.

BBC Weather’s Chris Fawkes explained that one of the primary contributors to these extreme weather conditions is the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD), often referred to as the “Indian Niño” due to its similarities with the Pacific El Niño. The IOD’s positive phase results in significantly warmer waters in the western Indian Ocean, leading to heavier rainfall in the region. The simultaneous occurrence of a positive IOD and an El Niño can intensify the rainfall, as witnessed last year, exacerbating the weather impact on East Africa.

Historically, the combination of a strong positive IOD and an El Niño was linked to one of the deadliest weather events in 1997 and 1998, which resulted in over 6 000 deaths across five East African countries.

The recent patterns indicate a similar trajectory, with neighboring countries like Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia also experiencing fatal weather events, contributing to the region’s struggle to recover from its worst drought in 40 years.

I'm a dedicated researcher, journalist, and editor at The Watchers.

