Tel Aviv breaks 85-year April temperature record, Israel

Tel Aviv, Israel witnessed a historical weather event on April 25, 2024, as temperatures soared to a record-breaking 40.7 °C (105.3 °F), surpassing the city’s previous April high of 40.4 °C (104.7 °F) set in 1939. This significant meteorological milestone occurred during a persistent heatwave impacting the region, with the Israel Meteorological Service confirming these figures.

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS) reported a high of 40.7 °C (105.3 °F), slightly higher than the previous record of 40.4 °C (104.7 °F) observed in 1939. This event marks the highest recorded temperature for April in the city’s recorded history spanning 85 years.

Extreme heat in Israel:

In dark figures the monthly records broken today with temperatures again up to 45.0C after the 45.5C recorded yesterday at Eilat Agro.

MINIMUMS were also exceptional, up to 28C at Sedom below sea level but also of 25C at Jerusalem at 700m asl. https://t.co/88eHwn4bQw — Extreme Temperatures Around The World (@extremetemps) April 25, 2024

Temperatures in Jerusalem reached up to 33 °C (91.4 °F), while Beersheba and Haifa recorded highs of 39 °C (102.2 °F) and 38 °C (100.4 °F), respectively. More extreme conditions were noted in the southern community of Nitzan and the West Bank settlements of Galgal and Beit HaArava, where the mercury hit 42 °C (107.6 °F).

The weather conditions have been described as exceptionally intense even for the region’s typical climate patterns. Dr. Avner Gross, from Ben Gurion University’s Department of Environmental Sciences, emphasized the rarity and severity of this April’s heatwave, noting its broader impact across the Eastern Mediterranean, affecting countries like Turkey, Greece, and Cyprus.

Relief from the scorching temperatures is forecasted, with the IMS predicting a drop in temperatures on Friday, April 26.

Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are expected to see a maximum of 26 °C (78.8 °F), with Beersheba and Haifa slightly warmer at 29 °C (84.2 °F) and 27 °C (80.6 °F), respectively. Despite this slight decline, temperatures will remain above average for this period of the year.

