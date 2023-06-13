Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana

gfs 850hPa ta for june 16 2023 f

Mexico and the Caribbean are experiencing the most intense heatwave in their recorded history. The Mexican Plateau is being seared by harsh dry heat, while the Caribbean contends with deadly humid temperatures. On June 12, 2023, the mercury soared above 45 °C (113 °F) in several areas, including regions of high altitude.

The city of Torreón, sitting at 1 123 m (3 684 feet) above sea level, saw temperatures rise to 43.3 °C (109.94 °F) on June 12, while Durango Airport, located at 1 872 m (6 142 feet) altitude, experienced 40.4 °C (104.72 °F) heat. La Bufa, perched even higher at 2 612 m (8 570 feet) above sea level, broke all-time records with a temperature of 33.4 °C (92.12 °F).

Equally brutal conditions were reported at Monclova, near Candelaria in Campeche State, Yucatan Peninsula, where temperatures reached an excruciating 44.6 °C (112.28 °F).

Climatologist and weather historian, Maximiliano Herrera, warned that “Mexico is living the worst heatwave in its history, and it’s just the beginning. Records will be obliterated from South to North in dozens of stations.”

In the past few days, extreme temperatures have also been recorded in the Dominican Republic, with highs of up to 37 °C (98.6 °F) and 38 °C (100.4 °F) in Samanà and Puerto Plata, respectively. June records were shattered at Puerto Lempira in Honduras, which reported a sweltering 37.5 °C (99.5 °F), and Flores, Guatemala, where the temperature climbed to an astonishing 41.6 °C (106.88 °F). The hottest day in history was also noted at Zacatecas La Bufa, Mexico (2 600 m or 8 530 feet above sea level) with 32.1 °C (89.78 °F).

The extreme heatwave is forecasted to extend northward, engulfing most of Texas and parts of Louisiana in the coming days. Southern Texas is predicted to experience extreme temperatures from June 14 onwards, with readings potentially exceeding 43.3 °C (110 °F) for several days and even a possibility of a record-breaking 46.1 °C (115 °F). Residents in these areas are urged to follow the National Weather Service (NWS) heat advisories closely as the situation unfolds.

Featured image credit: GFS, Tropical Tidbits

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Temperatures in the UK exceed 40.2 °C (104.3 °F) for the first time on record

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

All-time temperature records tumble in Europe, thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in France, Spain and Portugal

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Record-breaking June temperatures engulf Japan, authorities warn of power shortages

Monday, June 27, 2022

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

JMA reports warmest spring in Japan since record-keeping began in 1898

Friday, June 2, 2023

Delhi experiences coldest May in 36 years, India

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Bermuda experiences wettest May since 1949

Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Extreme rainfall in southern Spain: A century record broken, massive disruptions reported

Friday, May 26, 2023

Intense eruption at Popocatepetl, ash to 10 km (32 000 feet) a.s.l., Mexico

Monday, May 22, 2023

Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East

Monday, June 12, 2023

Century-old heat record broken in Shanghai, southern China hit by the strongest May heat wave on record

Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Historic heatwave engulfs the Iberian Peninsula

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

China hit by strongest cold wave since 1987

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Temperatures in the UK exceed 40.2 °C (104.3 °F) for the first time on record

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

More than 1 000 heat-related deaths reported in Spain and Portugal

Monday, July 18, 2022

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *