Historic heatwave pummels Mexico and the Caribbean, heat to engulf most of Texas and parts of Louisiana
Mexico and the Caribbean are experiencing the most intense heatwave in their recorded history. The Mexican Plateau is being seared by harsh dry heat, while the Caribbean contends with deadly humid temperatures. On June 12, 2023, the mercury soared above 45 °C (113 °F) in several areas, including regions of high altitude.
The city of Torreón, sitting at 1 123 m (3 684 feet) above sea level, saw temperatures rise to 43.3 °C (109.94 °F) on June 12, while Durango Airport, located at 1 872 m (6 142 feet) altitude, experienced 40.4 °C (104.72 °F) heat. La Bufa, perched even higher at 2 612 m (8 570 feet) above sea level, broke all-time records with a temperature of 33.4 °C (92.12 °F).
Equally brutal conditions were reported at Monclova, near Candelaria in Campeche State, Yucatan Peninsula, where temperatures reached an excruciating 44.6 °C (112.28 °F).
Climatologist and weather historian, Maximiliano Herrera, warned that “Mexico is living the worst heatwave in its history, and it’s just the beginning. Records will be obliterated from South to North in dozens of stations.”
In the past few days, extreme temperatures have also been recorded in the Dominican Republic, with highs of up to 37 °C (98.6 °F) and 38 °C (100.4 °F) in Samanà and Puerto Plata, respectively. June records were shattered at Puerto Lempira in Honduras, which reported a sweltering 37.5 °C (99.5 °F), and Flores, Guatemala, where the temperature climbed to an astonishing 41.6 °C (106.88 °F). The hottest day in history was also noted at Zacatecas La Bufa, Mexico (2 600 m or 8 530 feet above sea level) with 32.1 °C (89.78 °F).
The extreme heatwave is forecasted to extend northward, engulfing most of Texas and parts of Louisiana in the coming days. Southern Texas is predicted to experience extreme temperatures from June 14 onwards, with readings potentially exceeding 43.3 °C (110 °F) for several days and even a possibility of a record-breaking 46.1 °C (115 °F). Residents in these areas are urged to follow the National Weather Service (NWS) heat advisories closely as the situation unfolds.
Featured image credit: GFS, Tropical Tidbits
