Extreme heat sweeps across Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East
Sub-Saharan Africa and the Middle East are experiencing extreme heat, with temperatures soaring above 48 °C (118.4 °F) in regions such as Iraq, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
Similarly, Senegal, Mali, Libya, Algeria, and Egypt are witnessing temperatures fluctuating between 46°C (114.8°F) and 48°C (118.4°F), and Tunisia is experiencing a scorching 45°C (113°F), according to Maximiliano Herrera, a prominent climatologist and weather historian.
The heat is relentless, even during the night, providing little to no respite from the sweltering conditions.
In Yelimane, Mali, the minimum temperature recorded was a stifling 36.7 °C (98.06 °F), with a peak at 46.2 °C (115.16 °F).
The city of Kayes in the same country reported minimum temperatures of 35.4 °C (95.72 °F) and a maximum of 46.7 °C (116.06 °F). This comes after Kayes set a June record high of 47.2 °C (116.96 °F) on June 7.
Featured image credit: GFS, ClimateReanalyzer
