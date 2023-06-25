Record-breaking heat spreads across the U.S. South
A persistent and oppressive heat dome continues to produce dangerous heat and humidity across much of the U.S. South, breaking numerous all-time records in Texas.
Over the past few days, Texas has seen record-breaking temperatures. On June 21, Del Rio recorded an all-time high of 46.1 °C (115 °F), Sonora reached 43.9 °C (111 °F), and Rocksprings hit 42.8 °C (109 °F). The extreme heat persisted over the following days, leading to more broken records.
On June 24, Del Rio experienced its seventh consecutive day with high temperatures of 42.2 °C (108 °F) or more, breaking the previous record of five days set from July 10 to 14, 2020.
On the same day, San Angelo and Cotula both recorded temperatures of 42.8 °C (109 °F), surpassing the previous record of 41.7 °C (107 °F) set in 2018 and 2022, respectively. Zapata and Del Rio also registered 42.2 °C (108 °F), breaking the previous record of 41.7 °C (107 °F) set in 1969 and 2018.
The oppressive heat over parts of the south-central U.S. will continue in the days ahead as an anomalous upper-level ridge remains over northern Mexico and Texas.
High temperatures on Sunday and Monday, June 25 and 26 are expected to range from the low 100s (37.7 °C +) in east Texas to the upper 100s and low 110s °F (40 °C – 43 °C) in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico.
However, higher humidity closer to the Gulf Coast will lead to heat indices in the 43.9 – 46.1 °C (110 – 115 °F) range for much of east Texas.
More daily record-tying or breaking high temperatures are possible, with record-tying or breaking warm lows providing no relief from the heat overnight.
Anomalously warm temperatures will begin to spread into the Desert Southwest on Monday as the upper-level ridge builds northwestward, with highs over 43.3 °C (110 °F) forecast for southern Arizona.
Featured image credit: GFS/TropicalTidbits
