Severe floods hit Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Severe floods hit parts of Chile, leaving 2 people dead, 6 missing and nearly 10 000 isolated

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-southern Chile, particularly Valparaíso, Santiago Metropolitan, O’Higgins, Maule, Ñuble, Biobío, and Araucanía regions since June 23, 2023, causing floods, casualties, and significant damage.

According to the National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED), as of June 25, two people have died and six are missing. Roads have been cut in over 40 locations, leaving almost 10 000 people isolated. Approximately 2 700 homes have been damaged and 54 destroyed, displacing as many as 5 000 people. Interruptions to the power supply have affected around 15 000.

Since the start of the severe weather on June 23, San José de Maipo in the Santiago Metropolitan Region recorded 126.4 mm (4.97 inches) of rain. Retiro in the Maule Region recorded 156.6 mm (6.16 inches), and Concepción in the Biobío Region recorded 97.6 mm (3.84 inches).

High turbidity and an increase in the flow of the Maipo River in the Valparaiso Region have interrupted the drinking water supply to 53 000 people in the communes of San Antonio, Cartagena, El Quisco, El Tabo, and Algarrobo.

In the Santiago Metropolitan Region, one person died in Peñalolén, SENAPRED reported. Homes have been damaged or destroyed and hundreds displaced by floods in El Monte, Melipilla, and Lo Espejo. In San José de Maipo, as many as 1 123 people were isolated.

Rengo in the O’Higgins Region has suffered severe impacts, with 960 residents affected, 40 houses destroyed, and 200 with major damage. Around 400 people have been displaced and 100 homes damaged in Santa Crus. Hundreds of people were also displaced by floods in San Fernando and Peumo.

Meanwhile, in the Maule Region, six people were reported missing in floods in the Ancoa Reservoir River, Callejón el Peumo sector in Linares. One of those missing is a member of the volunteer Fire Department who was providing support in rescue efforts at the time.

Elsewhere in the region, around 2 500 people have been left isolated after roads were damaged in Curepto.

References:

1 Chile – 2 Dead, 6 Missing After Floods in 7 Regions – FloodList – June 25, 2023

2 Chile floods – DG ECHO – June 26, 2023

Featured image credit: Meteored

