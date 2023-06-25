Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Tonga

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit south of Tonga at 07:16 UTC on June 25, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 7.1 km (4.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 49 km (30 miles).

The epicenter was located 325 km (202 miles) S of Nuku‘alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

The quake was preceded by M5.4 at 00:58 UTC, M4.8 at 03:06 UTC, M4.7 at 04:01 UTC and followed by M5.4 at 08:26 UTC.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google