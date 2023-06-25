Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits south of Tonga

m6.0 earthquake south of tonga june 25 2023 location map f

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit south of Tonga at 07:16 UTC on June 25, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 7.1 km (4.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 49 km (30 miles).

The epicenter was located 325 km (202 miles) S of Nuku‘alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

There are likely to be no affected structures in this region.

The quake was preceded by M5.4 at 00:58 UTC, M4.8 at 03:06 UTC, M4.7 at 04:01 UTC and followed by M5.4 at 08:26 UTC.

m6.0 earthquake south of tonga june 25 2023 location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.0 earthquake south of tonga june 25 2023 usgs epet

Regional seismicity

m6.0 earthquake south of tonga june 25 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

