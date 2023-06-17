Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Tonga region

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit the Tonga region at 19:10 UTC on June 16, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 20.5 km (12.7 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).

The epicenter was located 252.8 km (157.1 miles) SSW of ‘Ohonua and 271.3 km (168.6 miles) S of Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

The USGS registered a total of 11 moderate to strong earthquakes in this area on June 16, including M6.0 at 08:11 UTC and M6.2 at 19:10 UTC.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google