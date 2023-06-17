Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Tonga region

m6.2 earthquake tonga region june 16 2023 f

A shallow earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit the Tonga region at 19:10 UTC on June 16, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 20.5 km (12.7 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.3 at a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles).

The epicenter was located 252.8 km (157.1 miles) SSW of ‘Ohonua and 271.3 km (168.6 miles) S of Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

The USGS registered a total of 11 moderate to strong earthquakes in this area on June 16, including M6.0 at 08:11 UTC and M6.2 at 19:10 UTC.

m6.2 earthquake tonga region june 16 2023 bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

m6.2 earthquake tonga region june 16 2023 emsc regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Friday, June 16, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tonga

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.7 earthquake hits Samoa Islands region

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Very strong M7.3 earthquake hits Tonga Islands region, Tsunami Advisory issued

Friday, November 11, 2022

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Tonga at intermediate depth

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga

Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Friday, June 16, 2023

M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Saturday, May 27, 2023

Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tonga

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.7 earthquake hits Samoa Islands region

Sunday, December 4, 2022

Very strong M7.3 earthquake hits Tonga Islands region, Tsunami Advisory issued

Friday, November 11, 2022

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

Friday, June 16, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits south of the Fiji islands

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Strong M6.3 earthquake hits Mindoro, Philippines at intermediate depth

Thursday, June 15, 2023

Strong M6.2 earthquake hits Hokkaido, Japan

Sunday, June 11, 2023

4 killed, 32 injured after M4.9 earthquake hits Haiti

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *