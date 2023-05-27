M6.0 earthquake hits Tonga region

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit the Tonga region at 00:11 UTC on May 27, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 223.9 km (139 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 219 km (136 miles).

The epicenter was located 127.7 km (79.4 miles) W of Neiafu, and 295.3 km (183.5 miles) N of Nuku’alofa, Tonga.

16 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Regional seismicity

