Lightning strikes claim 18 lives in several districts of Bangladesh
A series of lightning strikes and thunderstorms across several districts of Bangladesh on May 23 and 24, 2023, have resulted in severe weather-related incidents, particularly due to lightning. As of May 26, media reports indicate 18 fatalities and several injuries across different districts. More severe weather, including heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, is forecast over the whole country in the next 24 hours.
Bangladesh has been grappling with a series of severe weather events, including lightning strikes and thunderstorms, that affected several districts on May 23 and 24 resulting in a significant number of casualties.
As of May 26, 2023, media reports indicate that there have been 18 fatalities and several injuries across different districts due to these severe weather events.
The districts most affected by lightning events include Cox’s Bazar, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur in the Chittagong Division, Patuakhali in the Barisal Division, Narsingdi in the Dhaka Division, Sunamganj in the Sylhet Division, Naogaon and Pabna in the Rajshahi Division, Kurigram in the Rangpur Division, and Netrakona in the Mymensing Division.
The country is bracing for more severe weather over the next 24 hours, with forecasts predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across the whole country.
Featured image credit: Infinity-Pixels
