·

Mocha forecast to hit Bangladesh and Myanmar as a very severe cyclonic storm

tropical cyclone mocha 0920z may 11 2023 geo-kompsat f

Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” formed on May 11, 2023, as the first named storm of the 2023 North Indian Ocean cyclone season. The system is expected to make landfall along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border on May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm.

At 06:00 UTC on May 11, Mocha had a maximum sustained surface wind speed between 75 and 85 km/h (47 – 53 mph) with gusts to 95 km/h (59 mph). Its center was located about 510 km (317 miles) W of Port Blair, India, 1 160 km (721 miles) SSW of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and 1 080 km (671 miles) SSW of Sittwe, Myanmar. The storm was moving NNW at a speed of 8 km/h (5 mph), according to the RSMC New Delhi.

Mocha is very likely to move nearly northwards and gradually intensify into a severe cyclonic storm later in the day and further into a very severe cyclonic storm by the morning of May 12 (LT) over the central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually and move north-northeastwards with further intensification.

tropical cyclone mocha jtwc fcst 09z may 11 2023

The system is expected to cross the coast of southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar, between Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh and Kyaukpyu in Myanmar, close to Sittwe, Myanmar around 12:00 LT on May 14 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 150 – 160 km/h (93 – 99 mph) and 175 km/h (109 mph) gusts.

Residents living on the border of Bangladesh and Myanmar are urged to prepare for the landfall — flooding rains, damaging winds, and dangerous storm surges.

There’s a risk of more than 300 mm (11.8 inches) of rainfall in the mountainous areas, potentially causing dangerous flash floods and landslides.

tropical cyclone mocha 0920z may 11 2023 geo-kompsat bg
Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 09:20 UTC on May 11, 2023. Credit: KMA/GEO-KOMPSAT, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

References:

1 Cyclonic Storm “Mocha” – RSMC New Delhi Bulletin No. 10 (Bob/02/2023)

Featured image: Tropical Cyclone “Mocha” at 09:20 UTC on May 11, 2023. Credit: KMA/GEO-KOMPSAT, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” strengthening on its way toward Bangladesh

Monday, October 24, 2022

Millions of homes underwater as massive floods hit parts of India and Bangladesh

Saturday, June 18, 2022

New tropical cyclone forming in the Bay of Bengal

Friday, May 21, 2021

100 000 people stranded as highest rainfall in 60 years hits Rangpur, Bangladesh

Wednesday, September 30, 2020

At least 10 dead as Tropical Storm “Noul” wreaks havoc in Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar

Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Large rare tornado hits Myanmar – over 200 homes destroyed, 8 fatalities, and 128 injured

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” makes landfall in Bangladesh, damaging 10 000 homes and leaving at least 25 people dead

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Tropical Cyclone “Sitrang” strengthening on its way toward Bangladesh

Monday, October 24, 2022

Bangladesh hit by one of the worst floodings ever seen

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Millions of homes underwater as massive floods hit parts of India and Bangladesh

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Powerful dust storm hits Rakhine State, Myanmar

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

House in Germany struck by a meteorite — second such incident in a fortnight

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Solar radiation storm, CME produced by M4.2 flare expected to hit Earth on May 11

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Alberta declares state of emergency as massive wildfires force 30 000 residents to evacuate, Canada

Monday, May 8, 2023

Catastrophic flooding in South Kivu Province, DR Congo leaves over 400 people dead

Saturday, May 6, 2023

Intense explosive activity, multiple pyroclastic flows trigger evacuations around Fuego volcano, Guatemala

Friday, May 5, 2023

Widespread floods hit Emilia-Romagna, Italy

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Destructive floods and landslides hit Rwanda, leaving over 100 fatalities

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum. Other support options include Patreon pledges and sending us a one-off payment using PayPal.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *