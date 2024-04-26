Hospitals take emergency measures, schools close as Bangladesh records hottest April in 75 years

Bangladesh experienced its hottest April in 75 years, with the month marking a prolonged and severe heatwave that led to extensive health emergencies across the nation. According to Dr. Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, April 2024 has been the most intense with a record 23 heatwave days, surpassing the combined count of April and May 2019.

Bangladesh has recorded its hottest April in 75 years, with temperatures soaring past 42 °C (108 °F) and reaching critical levels for a record 23 days this month alone, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

This severe heatwave surpasses previous records, even those set in 2019 when April and May together accumulated 23 heatwave days, said Dr. Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik, a senior meteorologist at BMD.

The country is currently under the first severe heatwave spell since the start of April, and conditions are expected to persist into the coming month.

The BMD issued its initial heat alert on April 3, subsequently extending it due to the prolonged nature of the heatwave.

“Bangladesh is likely to experience prolonged heatwave compared to the past couple of years,” said Shahnaz Sultana, another meteorologist with the BMD.

Severe heatwave conditions have forced authorities to close schools this week, affecting an estimated 33 million children. While the Meteorological Department warned there’s no end in sight for the heat, the Education Ministry plans to reopen schools next week, although with limited activities.

“All kinds of preparations have been made to open educational institutions from next week. Students will be kept away from extracurricular activities. The daily assembly will remain closed until further orders,” an education ministry official said.

Hospitals across the nation are reporting a significant increase in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses such as high fever, diarrhea, pneumonia, and sunstroke.

Dr. Md Niatuzzaman, Director of Mugda Medical College and Hospital, noted an alarming rise in patients, particularly among children and the elderly, who are especially vulnerable to such extreme conditions.

Across the healthcare sector, emergency measures have been implemented to manage the influx of heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related cases.

This includes special initiatives at hospitals like Shishu Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, and the International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh, where nearly 500 patients suffering from diarrhea—a condition exacerbated by the heat—have been admitted this month.

To combat the ongoing crisis, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has released guidelines emphasizing the importance of avoiding heat exposure, staying hydrated, and wearing appropriate clothing.

Health officials are urging people to avoid the intense heat, rest in shaded areas, drink plenty of safe water, avoid street food and drinks, wear loose, thin, and light-colored clothes, and visit doctors if symptoms such as ceased sweating, nausea, severe headache, elevated body temperature, decreased appetite, burning sensations, convulsions, or fainting occur during this hot weather.

Featured image credit: VentuSky/ECMWF, The Watchers.