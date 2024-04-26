Thailand heat index soars to ‘extremely dangerous’ levels, 30 deaths reported

Thailand is experiencing a deadly heatwave, with 30 reported fatalities from heatstroke, as of April 25, 2024. The country’s capital, Bangkok, saw the heat index exceed critical levels, reaching over 52 °C (125 °F) on Thursday, exacerbating the public health crisis.

The Thai capital, Bangkok, where temperatures hit 40.1 °C (104.2 °F) on Wednesday, April 24, continues to experience similarly high temperatures. The city’s environment department has categorized the heat index, which factors in humidity and wind, as “extremely dangerous,” exceeding 52 °C (125 °F).

The impact of the heat is widespread across South and Southeast Asia, with the Philippines suspending school classes and communities in Bangladesh praying for rain.

In Udon Thani province, northeastern Thailand, local authorities have also issued warnings regarding the oppressive heat.

This week, temperatures reached near-record levels, with a peak of 44.2 °C (111.6 °F) recorded in the northern province of Lampang, approaching the national record of 44.6 °C (112.3 °F) set last year.

The extreme weather is being attributed to the El Niño pattern, which has exacerbated the usual heat experienced during April, typically the hottest month in the region.

Direk Khampaen, from Thailand’s Department of Disease Control, emphasized the need for vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, to stay indoors, hydrate regularly, and avoid heat exposure.

The situation in neighboring Myanmar has also been severe, with temperatures climbing to 45.9 °C (114.6 °F) amid ongoing conflicts that have disrupted power supplies, further complicating efforts to stay cool.

Forecast models for the region suggest that temperatures on April 26 and April 27 will be even higher.

Featured image: 2m temperature anomaly at 06:00 UTC on April 25, 2024. Credit: TropicalTidbits/GFS, The Watchers.