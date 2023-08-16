Waterspout capsizes tourist boat in Thailand, leaving one person dead and another missing

Waterspout capsizes tourist boat in Thailand

A waterspout that formed on the Bangtaboon River in Phetchaburi’s Ban Laem district on August 12, 2023, capsized a tourist boat, leaving one person dead and another missing.

During a sight-seeing boat trip around the bay area, a waterspout occurred at approximately 17:30 LT on Saturday, August 12, causing the vessel to overturn and seven tourists to be thrown overboard. Immediate rescue efforts managed to save four women and one man, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

As the rescue mission extended until midnight, hopes dwindled for the remaining two passengers. By Sunday morning, local authorities confirmed the discovery of a male body, with the seventh passenger’s whereabouts still unknown.

This incident has refueled concerns about water traffic accidents in Thailand. A history of severe accidents, especially in tourist hotspots, remains a pressing issue for the Southeast Asian country.

A notable tragedy occurred in 2018 when a boat capsized off the resort island of Phuket, resulting in the death of nearly 50 tourists. Such incidents have consistently raised questions about safety protocols and preparedness in the nation’s popular tourist attractions.

References:

1 One tourist killed as strong tornado capsizes boat in Thailand – VNA – August 16, 2023

Featured image credit: TRT (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Four waterspouts form near a beach in Koh Lipe, Thailand

Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Deadly thunderstorm, tornado hits Thailand

Saturday, March 10, 2018

Asia experiences unprecedented April heatwave

Thursday, April 20, 2023

Large wildfire breaks out northeast of Bangkok, Thailand

Thursday, March 30, 2023

Floods leave at least 4 people dead after more than 500 mm (19.7 inches) of rain in 24 hours, Thailand

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Mekong River drops to critically low levels

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Record rains hit southern Thailand, leaving 3 dead and more than 58 000 households affected by floods

Sunday, January 10, 2021

Death toll climbs to 24, over 555 000 homes affected in southern Thailand’s worst floods in 50 years

Monday, December 7, 2020

Worst flood in 50 years affects more than 500 000 people in southern Thailand

Friday, December 4, 2020

Deadly EF-2 tornado hits China’s Jiangsu

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Rare supercell tornado hits Ilirska Bistrica, causing significant damage, Slovenia

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Violent thunderstorms, large hail and damaging tornado hit Italy

Friday, July 21, 2023

16 injured as North Carolina experiences rare July EF-3 tornado

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Tornado hits Ottawa, damaging over 125 homes, Canada

Friday, July 14, 2023

Multiple tornadoes touch down in northeastern Illinois, disrupting air travel

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Large tornado rips through central Alberta, destroying 5 homes and damaging 12, Canada

Monday, July 3, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *