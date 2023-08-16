Waterspout capsizes tourist boat in Thailand, leaving one person dead and another missing

A waterspout that formed on the Bangtaboon River in Phetchaburi’s Ban Laem district on August 12, 2023, capsized a tourist boat, leaving one person dead and another missing.

During a sight-seeing boat trip around the bay area, a waterspout occurred at approximately 17:30 LT on Saturday, August 12, causing the vessel to overturn and seven tourists to be thrown overboard. Immediate rescue efforts managed to save four women and one man, all of whom sustained minor injuries.

As the rescue mission extended until midnight, hopes dwindled for the remaining two passengers. By Sunday morning, local authorities confirmed the discovery of a male body, with the seventh passenger’s whereabouts still unknown.

This incident has refueled concerns about water traffic accidents in Thailand. A history of severe accidents, especially in tourist hotspots, remains a pressing issue for the Southeast Asian country.

A notable tragedy occurred in 2018 when a boat capsized off the resort island of Phuket, resulting in the death of nearly 50 tourists. Such incidents have consistently raised questions about safety protocols and preparedness in the nation’s popular tourist attractions.

