Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xi’an, China

Mudslides and floods triggered by excessive summer rains took a devastating toll in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian, Shaanxi Province, on Friday, August 11, 2023, causing 21 deaths and leaving 6 individuals unaccounted for.

China’s emergency management in Xi’an reported that the death toll from the recent mudslides and floods reached 21, with 6 more still missing. This updated figure contrasts with an earlier report from state-run China Central Television (CCTV), which cited 18 people as dead or missing and only two confirmed deaths.

A video distributed by officials, painted a grim picture of the aftermath, capturing scenes of broken trees, destroyed infrastructure, and heaps of rubble strewn across muddy village roads.

The cascading mudslide severely damaged two homes and resulted in power outages for approximately 900 households, as revealed in an official statement from the city’s emergency management authority.

The excessive rainfall battering China can be traced back to Typhoon Khanun, which also affected Japan, the Korean Peninsula, and Russia.

By the time it reached the shores of China’s northeastern Liaoning province on Friday night, Khanun had downgraded to a tropical depression. Adding to China’s weather woes was the previous hit from Typhoon Doksuri. This storm lashed Beijing and Hebei with intense rainfall, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

