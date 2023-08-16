·

Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xi’an, China

Floods and mudslides claim 21 lives, leave 6 missing in Xian, China

Mudslides and floods triggered by excessive summer rains took a devastating toll in the northwestern Chinese city of Xian, Shaanxi Province, on Friday, August 11, 2023, causing 21 deaths and leaving 6 individuals unaccounted for.

China’s emergency management in Xi’an reported that the death toll from the recent mudslides and floods reached 21, with 6 more still missing. This updated figure contrasts with an earlier report from state-run China Central Television (CCTV), which cited 18 people as dead or missing and only two confirmed deaths.

A video distributed by officials, painted a grim picture of the aftermath, capturing scenes of broken trees, destroyed infrastructure, and heaps of rubble strewn across muddy village roads.

The cascading mudslide severely damaged two homes and resulted in power outages for approximately 900 households, as revealed in an official statement from the city’s emergency management authority.

The excessive rainfall battering China can be traced back to Typhoon Khanun, which also affected Japan, the Korean Peninsula, and Russia.

By the time it reached the shores of China’s northeastern Liaoning province on Friday night, Khanun had downgraded to a tropical depression. Adding to China’s weather woes was the previous hit from Typhoon Doksuri. This storm lashed Beijing and Hebei with intense rainfall, resulting in over 100 fatalities.

References:

1 Mudslide in north-western Chinese city leaves 21 dead and six missing – Reuters – August 13, 2023

Featured image credit: SCMP (stillshot)

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

More than 40 000 evacuated in China’s Sichuan province following severe flooding

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Five rescued, nine missing after massive landslide in central China’s Hubei Province

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Severe flooding hits China, 3 provinces report some of the worst flooding in 50 years

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Deadly landslides hit China’s Sichuan Province

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Deadly EF-2 tornado hits China’s Jiangsu

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

At least 11 dead, 27 missing as remnants of Typhoon “Doksuri” drop record-breaking rain on Beijing, China

Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall leads to destructive flooding in Beijing, at least 11 fatalities and 27 missing, China

Monday, July 31, 2023

Typhoon “Doksuri” slams China with record rains after lashing Taiwan and leaving 41 dead in the Philippines

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Super Typhoon “Doksuri” moves through the Luzon Strait, heads toward southern China

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Vehicles, bridges, and buildings washed away as catastrophic floods hit Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, India

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Widespread floods hit Primorsky Krai, Russia

Tuesday, August 15, 2023

At least 60 fatalities, 37 missing as severe floods continue affecting China

Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Severe flooding kills at least 6 in Slovenia after one month’s worth of rain in 10 hours

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Large landslide hits Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath Yatra route, leaving at least 19 people missing

Friday, August 4, 2023

Historic rainfall in Hebei displaces 1.2 million people — more than a year’s worth in a couple of days, China

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Major rock slope collapse in Bisisthal, Switzerland

Thursday, August 3, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *