Very strong M7.6 earthquake hits Tonga

A very strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M7.6 hit Tonga region at 16:02 UTC on May 10, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 210 km (130 miles). EMSC is reporting M7.4 at a depth of 200 km (124 miles).

The epicenter was located 75.7 km (47.1 miles) WNW of Hihifo, Tonga, and 344.9 km (214.3 miles) SW of Apia, Samoa.

1 000 people are estimated to have felt strong shaking, 1 000 moderate, and 246 000 light.

Based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake, PTWC said.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are informal (metal, timber, GI etc.) and unknown/miscellaneous types of construction.

Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as tsunamis that might have contributed to losses.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google