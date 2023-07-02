Strong M6.9 earthquake hits Tonga region

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.9 hit the Tonga region at 10:27 UTC on July 2, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 225 km (139.8 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.7 at a depth of 224 km (139.1 miles).

The epicenter was located 134.4 km (83.5 miles) NW of Neiafu (population 4 320) and 366.4 km (227.7 miles) N of Nuku’alofa (population 22 400), Tonga.

There is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are highly vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though some resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unknown/miscellaneous types and wood construction.

