M5.8 earthquake hits Indonesia, damaging at least 93 buildings and killing 1 person
A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M5.8 hit near the coast of Java, Indonesia at 12:57 UTC on June 30, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 85.7 km (53.2 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.
The epicenter was located 84.9 km (52.8 miles) SSW of Bambanglipuro (population 44 713), 85.1 km (52.9 miles) SSW of Srandakan (population 29 529), and 103.5 km (64.3 miles) SSW of Yogyakarta (population 373 589), Indonesia.
Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are unreinforced brick with concrete floor and precast concrete frame with wall construction.
Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) spokesperson said a 67-year-old woman in Bantul died when she fell while fleeing in panic. At least 2 other people were injured.
According to NDMA, at least 93 buildings, including homes, schools, health centers, and government facilities, were damaged in Yogyakarta and its neighboring provinces of Central Java and East Java.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google
