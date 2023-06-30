Heavy rainfall triggers deadly landslide in Dalat City, Vietnam

dalat vietnam landslide june 29 2023 f

Two people died and five others were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rain buried houses in Hoang Hoa Tham Street, Dalat City, Vietnam on Thursday morning, June 29, 2023.

A landslide resulting from three hours of intense rainfall has led to the death of two people and the injury of five others in Dalat City, Vietnam. The landslide occurred on Hoang Hoa Tham Street at 03:00 LT on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Local authorities reported that a 50 m (164 feet) long portion of the street detached and crashed into several houses nearby. A two-story house collapsed due to the impact, though, fortunately, it was unoccupied at the time. The landslide damaged three additional houses, injuring five occupants.

Two construction workers, living in temporary tents set up next to the street, went missing after their accommodations were buried in the landslide. After several hours of search and rescue efforts, their bodies were recovered at 12.40 LT. The victims were identified as 45-year-old Nguyen Thi Hong and her 47-year-old husband.

Over the past few days, Dalat City has experienced heavy rains with rainfall rates reaching 60 mm (2.4 inches) per hour. This intense precipitation has triggered landslides in sloped areas of the city.

Other landslides were reported in Ward 3 and Ward 11 on Thursday morning, resulting in damage to local houses. In light of these incidents, Dalat authorities are making plans to evacuate people living in high-risk areas.

References:

1 Two dead, five injured in Da Lat landslide – Vietnamnet – June 29, 2023

Featured image credit: Vietnamnet

