Landslides and flooding ravage Vietnam’s northern region, leaving multiple casualties

vietnam terra modis august 9 2023

In the northern mountainous region of Vietnam, devastating floods and landslides, sparked by persistent heavy rains since August 2, have claimed 12 lives, injured five, and displaced close to 3 000 residents as of August 8.

The floods affected 30 000 people, with 2 940 forced to evacuate. At least 12 individuals have lost their lives, while five others sustained injuries, and an additional three are currently unaccounted for, as per DG ECHO.

In a bid to manage the escalating crisis, Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, on August 8, made an impassioned appeal to officials, emphasizing the urgent need to alleviate the catastrophic effects of the landslides and floods.

Amid the unfolding calamity, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has actively sprung into action, offering immediate sustenance and essential supplies to 109 adversely affected households, showcasing their commitment to humanitarian aid.

Featured image credit: NASA Terra/MODIS. Acquired on August 9, 2023

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

