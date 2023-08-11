Heavy monsoon rains cause deadly landslides and floods in Nepal

Heavy rainfall since the beginning of August has led to landslides and floods across Nepal, resulting in 11 deaths, with 10 attributed to landslides and one to flooding. This severe weather has also left five people missing and 70 families affected.

Heavy rainfall events in August have had a considerable impact on Nepal, causing significant disruptions, especially in areas affected by landslides and floods. This information is according to the Disaster Risk Reduction Portal of Nepal (DRR).

The DRR reports further detail that out of the 11 casualties, 10 were due to landslide events, whereas one was a direct result of the flooding. The situation remains alarming, with five individuals still unaccounted for after recent landslides. These severe weather incidents have also resulted in 14 people sustaining injuries.

The extent of the impact is also felt by many families, with the DRR revealing that a total of 70 families have been affected by these adverse weather conditions. These families now grapple with the aftermath of floods, landslides, and other severe weather events that have transpired since the start of the month.

For those in the region, caution is still advised. Weather forecasts anticipate light to moderate rainfall to persist across most parts of Nepal for the forthcoming 24 hours. While it might not seem as heavy as the previous rains, residents are advised to stay alert and safe, given the already saturated ground conditions that heighten the risk of additional landslides and floods.

The death toll from the annual monsoon rains is now 38. The number of missing people rose to 33.

#Bagmati river in action today , visuals from Kupondol



Bagmati flowing above Danger Level at Khokana & Karmaiya stations with rising trend



Monsoon over Nepal to remain active in coming days , people living near banks of rivers should exercise caution#Nepal pic.twitter.com/59Ezispc9D — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 8, 2023

References:

1 Nepal – Severe weather, landslides and floods – DG ECHO – August 11, 2023

2 Landslides, floods kill 38 so far as monsoon rains lash Nepal – Reuters 0 August 8, 2023

Featured image: Weatherman Shubham