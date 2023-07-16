·

Over 35 lives lost to severe flooding and landslides in South Korea, major SAR operation underway

south korea 00z july 15 2023 f

South Korea faced severe devastation from torrential rain starting from July 9, 2023, causing extensive flooding and landslides. The catastrophic event led to over 30 deaths nationwide, with nine others reported missing. The death toll includes at least nine people who died after a bus became trapped in a flooded underground tunnel located in Cheongju City. The number of casualties from the underpass flooding is expected to rise further as major search and rescue operations continue.

In a period starting from July 9, 2023, South Korea has grappled with intense rainfall resulting in widespread flooding and landslides. The calamity has claimed 37 lives so far, according to the country’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety. An additional nine people remain missing.

The inundation has wreaked havoc on the nation’s infrastructure and agriculture, damaging over 400 buildings and numerous roads. As a result of the continuing threats, close to 9 000 people from 14 cities and provinces have been compelled to evacuate their homes. As of July 16, 5 000 people remain displaced.

The severity of the impact varied across regions, with fatalities reported from Sejong (1), North Chungcheong (13), South Chungcheong (4), and North Gyeongsang (19) Provinces. Eight people are still unaccounted for in North Gyeongsang Province, while one person remains missing in Busan.

One of the most heartrending episodes of this disaster unfolded in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. Here, a 430 m (1 410 feet) long underground tunnel in Osong was inundated on the morning of July 16, trapping a bus carrying several passengers. To date, this incident has resulted in nine confirmed deaths, with divers working relentlessly to retrieve the victims’ bodies. The death toll in this underpass is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.

The Prime Minister of South Korea, Han Duck-soo, declared on July 16, that all available resources from the military, police, fire department, and local governments have been mobilized for rescue operations, particularly in Cheongju City.

Further fatalities have been reported from other parts of the country. North Gyeongsang province reported as many as 19 deaths, primarily caused by landslides and housing collapses in Yecheon County. An extensive search and rescue operation, involving 2 400 rescue personnel from fire departments, police, and military, is currently underway in the area.

Deaths have also been reported in South Chungcheong Province (4) and Sejong City (1). Nationwide, around 35 people have sustained injuries due to the torrential rains, and a person remains missing in Busan.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that the severe weather is predicted to continue until the middle of the following week, raising grave concerns. Despite South Korea’s preparedness for flooding during the annual summer monsoon season, the current disaster’s toll on human life is considerably high.

References:

1 South Korea – Over 30 Dead, Many Missing After Floods and Landslides in 4 Provinces – FloodList – July 16, 2023

2 Rescuers retrieve eight bodies from flooded South Korea underpass – Reuters – July 16, 2023

Featured image credit: JMA/Himawari-9, Zoom Earth, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Catastrophic flooding paralyzes Northeast U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Monday, July 10, 2023

Raging flash floods hit Zaragoza, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and crops, Spain

Friday, July 7, 2023

Catastrophic flooding ravages parts of Cuba following exceptional rainfall

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Widespread floods and landslides hit Haiti, leaving 51 people dead and 18 missing

Monday, June 5, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

High-level eruption at Bagana volcano, ash plume to 16.4 km (54 000 feet) a.s.l., P.N.G.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Catastrophic flooding paralyzes Northeast U.S., New York declares state of emergency

Monday, July 10, 2023

Record-breaking rainfall hits southwestern Japan, leaving at least 5 people dead and 3 missing

Monday, July 10, 2023

Raging flash floods hit Zaragoza, causing widespread damage to infrastructure and crops, Spain

Friday, July 7, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

More than 40 000 evacuated in China’s Sichuan province following severe flooding

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Severe floods hit Russia’s Black Sea coast, causing massive damage and leaving 4 missing, Russia

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Turkey’s Black Sea region hit by deadly flash floods and over 1 000 landslides

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Heavy rainfall triggers deadly flooding and landslides in northeast Brazil

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *