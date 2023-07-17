Strong M6.6 earthquake hits Neuquen, Argentina at intermediate depth

neuquen argentina m6.6 earthquake location map f

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.6 hit Neuquen, Argentina at 03:05 UTC on July 17, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 171.4 km (106 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.

The epicenter was located 25 km (15.5 miles) ESE of Loncopué (population 4 323), 83.5 km (51.9 miles) NNW of Zapala (population 31 543), Argentina and 203.1 km (126.2 miles) ENE of Temuco (population 238 129), Chile.

12 000 people are estimated to have felt moderate shaking and 3 380 000 light.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and rubble/field stone masonry construction.

neuquen argentina m6.6 earthquake location map bg
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

neuquen argentina m6.6 earthquake usgs epe
neuquen argentina m6.6 earthquake usgs epet

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

neuquen argentina m6.6 earthquake emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

