Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 location map f

A deep earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit Argentina at 14:22 UTC on August 23, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 568.8 km (353.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 565 km (351 miles.

The epicenter was located 16 km (9.9 miles) SW of El Hoyo (population 2 162), 121.7 km (75.6 miles) NW of Quimilí (population 10 959), and 133.3 km (82.8 miles) NE of Santiago del Estero (population 252 192).

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block with concrete bond beam and unreinforced brick with concrete floor construction.

m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 location map bg.opti
Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 usgs epe.opti
m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 usgs epet.opti

Selected cities exposed

m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 usgs sce.opti

Regional seismicity

m6.2 earthquake august 23 2023 emsc rs

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Strong M6.6 earthquake hits Neuquen, Argentina at intermediate depth

Monday, July 17, 2023

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Argentina at intermediate depth

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Very deep M6.4 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Very deep M6.8 earthquake hits northern Argentina

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Strong M6.8 earthquake hits Argentina at intermediate depth

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Strong M6.0 earthquake hits Jujuy at intermediate depth, Argentina

Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Strong M6.6 earthquake hits Neuquen, Argentina at intermediate depth

Monday, July 17, 2023

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Argentina at intermediate depth

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

From heatwave to frost in less than a week: Historic cold engulfs parts of South America

Monday, February 20, 2023

Very deep M6.4 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.3 earthquake hits Colombia

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Shallow M6.0 earthquake hits central Mid-Atlantic Ridge

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Vanuatu at intermediate depth

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.1 earthquake hits Mariana Islands region

Monday, August 14, 2023

Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

Saturday, August 5, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *