Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina

A deep earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit Argentina at 14:22 UTC on August 23, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 568.8 km (353.4 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.2 at a depth of 565 km (351 miles.

The epicenter was located 16 km (9.9 miles) SW of El Hoyo (population 2 162), 121.7 km (75.6 miles) NW of Quimilí (population 10 959), and 133.3 km (82.8 miles) NE of Santiago del Estero (population 252 192).

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block with concrete bond beam and unreinforced brick with concrete floor construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google