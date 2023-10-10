M6.0 earthquake hits Jujuy, Argentina at intermediate depth

A strong earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.0 hit Jujuy, Argentina at 10:01 UTC on October 10, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 246 km (152 miles). EMSC is reporting M6.0 at a depth of 255 km (158 miles).

The epicenter was located 57.1 km (35.5 miles) WSW of Abra Pampa (population 9 425), 96.3 km (59.9 miles) WNW of Humahuaca (population 11 369) and 108.5 km (67.4 miles) SW of La Quiaca, Jujuy, Argentina.

15 000 people are estimated to have felt light shaking and 1 458 000 weak.

The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are resistant to earthquake shaking, though vulnerable structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block and rubble/field stone masonry construction.

Image credit: TW/SAM, Google

Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking

Selected cities exposed

Regional seismicity

