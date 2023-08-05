Deep M6.2 earthquake hits Santiago del Estero, Argentina
A deep earthquake registered by the USGS as M6.2 hit Santiago del Estero, Argentina at 07:20 UTC on August 5, 2023. The agency is reporting a depth of 597 km (370 miles). EMSC is reporting the same magnitude and depth.
The epicenter was located 39.4 km (24.5 miles) SE of Suncho Corral (population 6 087), 43.9 km (27.3 miles) NW of Añatuya (population 20 261), 98.5 km (61.2 miles) SW of Quimilí (population 10 959) and 115.5 km (71.8 miles) ESE of Santiago del Estero (population 252 192), Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
2 112 000 people are estimated to have felt weak shaking.
The USGS issued a Green alert for shaking-related fatalities and economic losses. There is a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Overall, the population in this region resides in structures that are vulnerable to earthquake shaking, though resistant structures exist. The predominant vulnerable building types are adobe block with concrete bond beam and unreinforced brick with concrete floor construction.
Recent earthquakes in this area have caused secondary hazards such as landslides that might have contributed to losses.
Estimated population exposure to earthquake shaking
Selected cities exposed
Regional seismicity
Featured image credit: TW/SAM, Google
