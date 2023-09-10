Very bright fireball explodes over Bariloche, Argentina

A very bright fireball entered Earth’s atmosphere over Bariloche, Argentina, and disintegrated in a series of bright flashes around 03:36 UTC on September 9, 2023. The event lasted up to 5 seconds.

Local residents reported sonic booms associated with the event.

It is likely that pieces of the object survived the entry and were scattered on the ground between Calbuco, Chile and Bariloche.

The fireball was captured on video and by NOAA’s GOES-East satellite.

Fireball over Bariloche, Argentina on September 9, 2023. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. High-resolution satellite image of the fireball.

Featured image credit: Actu React (stillshot)