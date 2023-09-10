·

Medicane “Marquesa” makes landfall in Libya, causing severe flash flooding

medicane marquesa 1230z september 10 2023 f

Medicane  “Marquesa” — a Mediterranean tropical-like cyclone, made landfall in Libya at 01:30 UTC on September 10, 2023, causing severe flash flooding in Benghazi and neighboring regions.

The low that has been spinning in the central Mediterranean since the beginning of the week, bringing exceptionally heavy rains and major flooding to central Greece, has developed a well-organized convective pattern and met the criteria for designation as a medistorm on September 8, 2023.

The Meditteranean Cyclone Center (MCC) named the storm Marquesa at 12:00 UTC on the same day.

The system continued moving toward Libya, before slowing down and meandering off the coast of Libiya early on September 9.

medicane marquesa 1230z september 10 2023 bg
Medicane “Marquesa” at 12:30 UTC on September 10, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Marquesa’s convective pattern improved significantly by 18:00 UTC on September 9 and started to develop an eye-feature. While Marquesa continued to struggle with dry air, it was assessed to be a fully tropical medicine, MCC meteorologists said at the time.

Heavy rains were falling across the country even before the landfall, with flash floods reported.

Satellite imagery shows that Marquesa made landfall just north of Benghazi, Libya, around 01:30 UTC on September 10, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (55 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 995 hPa.

At 12:00 UTC today, Marquesa was still grinding its way through Libya, with maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h (40 mph). “The storm continues to have a vigorous low level circulation center (LLCC) with sheared deep convection over it. Marquesa will weaken today and lose its convection en route to becoming a remnant low tonight,” MCC said.

The Benghazi Municipal Council has issued a two-day curfew starting from 20:00 LT on Saturday, September 9, until Monday, September 11.

The authorities have also ordered the evacuation of several parts of the city, including low-lying communities near streams and valleys.

This event is still in progress. More updates to follow.

Featured image: Medicane “Marquesa” at 12:30 UTC on September 10, 2023. Credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Extreme rainfall, major flooding event in Greece

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Medicane “Gloria” (Apollo) to stall near Sicily and Malta before making landfall over Libya

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Medistorm Falchion forms in the Black Sea, bringing heavy rains and floods

Friday, August 13, 2021

Severe Medistorm Cassilda forms near the coast of Libya

Tuesday, September 15, 2020

Medicane “Trudy” (Detlef, Bernardo) makes landfall in Algeria

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

Medicane “Scott” makes landfall over Egypt, heavy rain spreading through the region

Saturday, October 26, 2019

Major floods hit Libya, severe damage reported, 4 people killed and 2 500 displaced

Thursday, June 6, 2019

Unprecedented rainfall causes catastrophic flooding in Greece, leaving massive damage and at least 10 dead

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Extreme rainfall, major flooding event in Greece

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Medistorm “Helios” (Blas) forms over the island of Mallorca, Spain

Thursday, November 11, 2021

Medicane “Gloria” (Apollo) to stall near Sicily and Malta before making landfall over Libya

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Medistorm Falchion forms in the Black Sea, bringing heavy rains and floods

Friday, August 13, 2021

Libya sees first snow in 15 years as cold snap hits parts of northern Africa and Middle East

Thursday, February 18, 2021

Massive floods sweep through eastern Libya

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

More than 2 000 killed, 1 400 critical after shallow M6.8 earthquake hits Morocco

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Historic rainfall paralyzes Hong Kong

Friday, September 8, 2023

Extremely close approach of asteroid 2023 RS at just 0.03 LD – the 5th closest on record

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Tropical Storm “Yun-yeung” heading toward Japan

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Lee expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Typhoon “Haikui” – Record-breaking rains hit Fuzhou, causing massive flash flooding, China

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Severe flash floods hit Istanbul, leaving 2 people dead and 5 injured, Turkey

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *