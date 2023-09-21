·

Storm Daniel’s extreme rainfall in Central Greece marked as a 1-in-200+ year event

Storm Daniel's extreme rainfall in Central Greece marked as a 1-in-200+ year event

Extreme rainfall from Storm Daniel led to catastrophic flooding in Central Greece earlier this month, described as a 1-in-200+ year event. The storm then moved on to cause massive flooding in Libya, resulting in over 11 000 fatalities.

Daniel impacted Central Greece on September 4 and 5, 2023 before making its way to Africa. The event has been described as highly unusual, with World Weather Attribution classifying it as a 1-in-200+ year event for Greece.

The most significant rainfall was recorded at Makrinitsa, Thessaly, where the total reached a staggering 1 235 mm (49 inches) in a 4-day span. Of this total, 757 mm (30 inches) fell in a single day. These are exceptional figures that highlight the unprecedented scale of the event.

The storm system moved on toward Africa, slowing down and lingering off the Libyan coast on September 9. Satellite data confirmed Marquesa’s landfall just north of Benghazi around 01:30 UTC on September 10, with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (59 mph) and a central pressure of 995 hPa.

The aftermath was catastrophic. Northeastern Libya, a region that typically sees an average annual rainfall of 25 mm (1 inch), was inundated with up to 406 mm (16 inches) of rain in 24 hours to September 10. During the same period, 240 mm (9.4 inches) of rain fell in Marawah in the District of Jabal al Akhdar, and 170 mm (6.7 inches) fell in Al Abraq in the Derna District. According to figures from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the city of Derna recorded 73 mm (2.9 inches) of rain in 24 hours to September 11.

To put this in perspective, Libya receives an average annual rainfall of about 30 mm (1.18 inches). The wettest months are December, January and February with 13.26 mm (0.5 inches), followed by September, October and November with 8.28 mm (0.3 inches), March, April and May with 7.48 mm (0.29 inches) and June, July and August with 1.83 mm (0.07 inches).

Featured image credit: GPM/IMERG, Giannis Dravilas

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Over 11 000 dead, 10 000 missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Satellite views of massive floods in Greece – September 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

Medicane “Marquesa” makes landfall in Libya, causing severe flash flooding and leaving thousands dead and missing

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Unprecedented rainfall causes catastrophic flooding in Greece, leaving massive damage and at least 10 dead

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Extreme rainfall, major flooding event in Greece

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Death toll rises to 21 as wildfires continue burning across Greece

Monday, August 28, 2023

62 new forest fires ignite across Greece, evacuations underway in West Attica, Laconia, and Rhodes

Friday, July 21, 2023

Over 11 000 dead, 10 000 missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Satellite views of massive floods in Greece – September 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

Medicane “Marquesa” makes landfall in Libya, causing severe flash flooding and leaving thousands dead and missing

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Unprecedented rainfall causes catastrophic flooding in Greece, leaving massive damage and at least 10 dead

Saturday, September 9, 2023

Extreme rainfall, major flooding event in Greece

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Death toll rises to 21 as wildfires continue burning across Greece

Monday, August 28, 2023

62 new forest fires ignite across Greece, evacuations underway in West Attica, Laconia, and Rhodes

Friday, July 21, 2023

Destructive tornado outbreak hits Jiangsu, damaging or destroying 1 600 homes and killing 10, China

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

First eruption at Ruby volcano since 1995, Northern Mariana Islands

Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Rare tornado touches down near the towns of Saint-Pierre-des-Landes and Ernée, France

Monday, September 18, 2023

New medicane brewing between Spain and the Balearic Islands

Friday, September 15, 2023

Significant westerly wind event triggers severe weather warnings, New Zealand

Friday, September 15, 2023

Lee forecast to start impacting New England today

Friday, September 15, 2023

Increasing risk of wind, coastal flooding, and rain for New England and Atlantic Canada due to Hurricane “Lee”

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *