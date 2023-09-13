High-resolution satellite images of the port city of Derna after massive floods, Libya



The coastal city of Derna (population 90 000), faced catastrophic flooding following the landfall of Medicane “Marquesa”, also referred to as Storm Daniel, on September 10. The deluge, equivalent to several months of rain, occurred within a mere day, resulting in the breach of two dams. This unleashed a massive flow of water, causing extensive damage throughout the city. As assessments continue, the death toll is alarmingly rising, with thousands still unaccounted for.

Satellite imagery, presented below, captures the devastating aftermath of these floods. By late afternoon on September 12, local authorities confirmed that the fatalities in the region had surpassed 5 300. Yet, with many still missing, this number is feared to increase.

Libyan media sources quote the country’s Minister of Health, who anticipates the death toll could potentially escalate to 10 000, with up to 100 000 individuals missing.

Here’s the first post-event high-resolution satellite image of the port city of Derna.



Libya's 9/11. pic.twitter.com/HirE59i1Bn — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 12, 2023

Pre/post event situation in the city of Derna after the catastrophic consequences of storm Daniel (7 to 12 of September 2023).



"Thousands of people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing in Libya", according to @Reuters #Copernicus #Sentinel2 🛰️ #FloodsDerna pic.twitter.com/IfE4Il705N — Iban Ameztoy (@i_ameztoy) September 13, 2023

Featured image credit: Nahel Belgherze via Planet Labs, X. Edit: The Watchers