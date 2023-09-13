High-resolution satellite images of the port city of Derna after massive floods, Libya

High-resolution satellite image of the port city of Derna after massive floods, Libya


Derna, a northeastern Libyan town, grappled with catastrophic flooding after Medicane “Marquesa” made landfall on September 10, 2023. The subsequent deluge, equivalent to several months of rain in just a day, resulted in extensive damage and a rising death toll, with thousands still missing.

The coastal city of Derna (population 90 000), faced catastrophic flooding following the landfall of Medicane “Marquesa”, also referred to as Storm Daniel, on September 10. The deluge, equivalent to several months of rain, occurred within a mere day, resulting in the breach of two dams. This unleashed a massive flow of water, causing extensive damage throughout the city. As assessments continue, the death toll is alarmingly rising, with thousands still unaccounted for.

Satellite imagery, presented below, captures the devastating aftermath of these floods. By late afternoon on September 12, local authorities confirmed that the fatalities in the region had surpassed 5 300. Yet, with many still missing, this number is feared to increase.

Libyan media sources quote the country’s Minister of Health, who anticipates the death toll could potentially escalate to 10 000, with up to 100 000 individuals missing.

Read more:

Over 5 300 dead, thousands missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Featured image credit: Nahel Belgherze via Planet Labs, X. Edit: The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Decades-long growing rift in Brunt Ice Shelf finally breaks, creating new iceberg, Antarctica

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

First aerial pictures from the disaster zone after massive volcanic eruption in Tonga

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Large methane emissions leaking from landfills close to the center of Madrid, Spain

Friday, November 12, 2021

Magma rising at Great Sitkin volcano, Alaska

Saturday, July 24, 2021

Very thick Saharan dust cloud moving over the Mediterranean into Italy and SE Europe

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Lake Cuitzeo, the second-largest lake in Mexico dries up

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Laguna del Farallón in Veracruz lost 75 percent of its water in several months, Mexico

Monday, April 26, 2021

Over 5 300 dead, thousands missing as Medicane “Marquesa” (Daniel) causes catastrophic flooding in Libya

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Medicane “Marquesa” makes landfall in Libya, causing severe flash flooding and leaving thousands dead and missing

Sunday, September 10, 2023

Decades-long growing rift in Brunt Ice Shelf finally breaks, creating new iceberg, Antarctica

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

First aerial pictures from the disaster zone after massive volcanic eruption in Tonga

Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Height of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption reached 30 km (98 500 feet) a.s.l., Tonga

Monday, January 17, 2022

Large methane emissions leaking from landfills close to the center of Madrid, Spain

Friday, November 12, 2021

Medicane “Gloria” (Apollo) to stall near Sicily and Malta before making landfall over Libya

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Satellite views of massive floods in Greece – September 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023

Death toll rises to 21 as wildfires continue burning across Greece

Monday, August 28, 2023

62 new forest fires ignite across Greece, evacuations underway in West Attica, Laconia, and Rhodes

Friday, July 21, 2023

Iberian Peninsula experiencing one of the most notable wildfire smoke events in its modern history

Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Revival of California’s water: Satellite data reveals record gains

Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Deadly forest fires engulf Kazakhstan’s Abai region, questions raised over infrastructure and funding mismanagement

Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Wildfires in Western Canada engulf 400 000 ha (1 million acres), impacting air quality across North America

Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *