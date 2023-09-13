Heavy ash emissions following intense explosion at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

yasur volcano eruption september 12 2023

Vanuatu’s Yasur volcano experienced increased activity on September 12, 2023, with intense explosions and abundant ash emissions. The Alert Level remains at 2 of 4.

On Tuesday, September 12, the Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazards Department (VMGD) reported a significant ash cloud emission from the volcano, which began around 14:00 local time and lasted until 17:00 LT. Winds carried the ash in the southeast direction, impacting the Whitesands area. Residents in this region were advised to anticipate the impact of ash and volcanic gases.

In addition to these explosive events, the volcano continues to produce small to moderate near-frequent strombolian eruptions. These eruptions eject lava bombs that land within the crater confines. Alongside these eruptions, there are constant passive emissions of steam and gas, a phenomenon referred to as “venting.”

yasur volcano eruption september 12 2023 bg
Image credit: VMGD. Acquired on September 12, 2023

On August 31, VMGD reported that activity at Yasur continues at a high level of “major unrest,” as defined by the Alert Level 2 status (the middle level on a scale of 0 – 4).

“Recent satellite observations indicated an increase in steam, gas, and ash emissions from the summit crater. Explosions continued, with some ejecting bombs that landed back in and around the crater. The public was reminded not to enter the restricted area within 600 m (2 000 feet) around the boundaries of the Permanent Exclusion Zone, defined by Danger Zone A on the hazard map.”

References:

1 Yasur volcano activity update – VMGD – September 13, 2023

2 Global Volcanism Program, 2023. Report on Yasur (Vanuatu) (Sennert, S, ed.). Weekly Volcanic Activity Report, 30 August-5 September 2023. Smithsonian Institution and US Geological Survey

Featured image credit: VMGD

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Eruption at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

East Epi submarine volcano erupts for the first time since 2004, 10 km danger zone established, Vanuatu

Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Significant ash plume after strong explosion at Gaua volcano, Vanuatu

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Activity at Ambrym volcano increased to major unrest state, Vanuatu

Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Volcanic activity at Ambae increased to major unrest level, Vanuatu

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Increased volcanic activity at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

Sunday, December 19, 2021

Ambrym volcano Alert Level lowered from Level 2 to Level 1, Vanuatu

Saturday, October 12, 2019

Strong M6.5 earthquake hits Vanuatu at intermediate depth

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Eruption at Yasur volcano, Vanuatu

Tuesday, April 4, 2023

M6.1 earthquake hits Solomon Islands

Monday, March 27, 2023

Tropical cyclones Judy and Kevin affected 80% of Vanuatu

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Strong and shallow M6.6 earthquake hits Vanuatu

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Red Alerts issued as Tropical Cyclone “Kevin” moves closer to Vanuatu

Thursday, March 2, 2023

Rapid uplift and strong seismicity precede new eruption at Kīlauea, Hawaii

Monday, September 11, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: August 30 – September 5, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: August 23 – 29, 2023

Friday, September 1, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: August 16 – 22, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023

The Weekly Volcanic Activity Report: August 9 – 15, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023

Strong explosive activity, lava fountains at Mount Etna, Italy

Monday, August 14, 2023

Lava overflows after major explosion at Stromboli volcano, Italy

Saturday, August 12, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

The Watchers - authors and contributors.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *