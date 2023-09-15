New medicane brewing between Spain and the Balearic Islands

Updated on
meteosat-10 satellite image at 1245z september 15 2023 f

An mesoscale low has rapidly developed between Spain and the Balearic Islands, the Mediterranean Medicane Centre (MCC) said in their Special Outlook issued at 12:00 UTC on September 15, 2023.

While few models show development, if trends continue it may become a medicane later today before moving inland, MCC said.

Currently, the probability of the low developing into a (sub)tropical system within the next 48 hours stands at a low 20%. Similarly, the forecast for (sub)tropical formation over a span of 5 days remains consistent at a low 20% chance.

Residents and travelers in the affected regions are advised to stay updated via their official meteorological agencies and take necessary precautions if the situation escalates.

meteosat-10 satellite image at 1245z september 15 2023
Image credit: EUMETSAT/Meteosat-10, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers. Acquired at 12:45 UTC on September 15, 2023

At 14:00 UTC today, most of Spain was under a Yellow severe weather warning, with areas in and around Barcelona, and Mallorca under an Orange severe rain warning.

meteoalarm 14z september 15 2023
Meteoalarm at 14:00 UTC on September 15, 2023
meteoalarm E spain 14z september 15 2023
Meteoalarm at 14:00 UTC on September 15, 2023

According to Meteoalarm, one-hour accumulated precipitation in areas under an Orange warning is up to 40 mm (1.6 inches).

“Be prepared. Take precautions and keep up to date with the latest weather forecast. Severe damages to people and properties may occur, especially to those vulnerable or in exposed areas.”

Parts of southern and eastern France are also under Yellow warning as well as northern Italy.

Orange warnings are also in effect for southern Ireland.

