Strong explosive eruption at Shishaldin volcano, ash reaches 12.8 km (42 000 feet) a.s.l., Alaska
On September 15, 2023, around 01:10 UTC, an explosive eruption at Shishaldin Volcano sent an ash-rich cloud soaring to an altitude of 12.8 km (42 000 feet), accompanied by volcanic lightning. The eruption followed a several-hour increase in seismicity. The Aviation Color Code and Volcano Alert Level were raised to RED/WARNING.
The upper-level cloud detached from the vent around 02:30 UTC and was drifting towards the east. Beginning around 03:30 UTC, lightning resumed indicating continued ash emssions. At the time, the meteorological cloud deck over the volcano was over the volcano at about 6.8 km (22 500 feet) above sea level and ash emissions were not visible in satellite data. Explosions continued to be detected in infrasound data, at a lower level than during the most energetic phase of this event.
Trace ash fall was reported in the community of False Pass between 02:00 to 04:30 UTC. The National Weather Service has issued a SIGMET for the drifting ash cloud, and a Special Weather Statement has been issued for trace ash on False Pass.
Seismicity started decreasing rapidly around 02:30 UTC, but it remained elevated until 05:00 UTC. During this period of waning seismicity, volcanic lightning continued to be detected, indicating continued ash production. The last detection of volcanic lighting was at 04:48 UTC and seismicity has returned to pre-eruptive levels, indicating that significant ash emissions have ended. Thus, the Aviation Color Code and Volcano Alert Level were lowered to ORANGE/WATCH.
References:
1 AVO/USGS volcanic activity notices issued on September 16, 2023
Featured image: AVO ISLZ webcam
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.