Carriacou Island flattened in 30 minutes as Category 4 Hurricane “Beryl’ makes direct hit, Grenada

Hurricane “Beryl” made landfall on Carriacou Island, Grenada on July 2, 2024, causing catastrophic damage across the region. The storm resulted in seven fatalities: three in Grenada, one in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and two in Venezuela, with five individuals reported missing.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique saw 95% of homes damaged or destroyed, while St. Vincent’s Union Island experienced similar devastation.

Barbados faced significant flooding and building damage.

Efforts are underway to provide relief and restore communication systems in the affected areas.

Hurricane “Beryl” made landfall on Carriacou (population 9 600), Grenada, as a Category 4 hurricane on July 2, resulting in severe damage across the island.

“In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened,” said Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell. “There is literally no vegetation left anywhere on the island of Carriacou,” he added.

The extremely dangerous eyewall of Hurricane “Beryl” started moving over Carriacou Island around 15:00 UTC. At the time, Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h (140 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 956 hPa.

“This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation,” the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said ahead of the landfall.

The eye of Hurricane “Beryl” on July 1, 2024. Contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data [2024], processed by Pierre Markuse

Hurricane “Beryl” at 14:50 UTC on July 1, 2024. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Grenada’s Attorney General Claudette Joseph reported that 95% of homes on Carriacou and Petite Martinique were either damaged or destroyed.

Although the state of emergency was lifted for Grenada, it remains in effect for Carriacou and Petite Martinique. Relief efforts include boats and at least one plane transporting supplies, and an emergency response team has been dispatched to restore communication systems.

An extraordinary view of the mesovortices within Hurricane Beryl's eye.



Beryl has made landfall on Carriacou Island with 150 mph winds. pic.twitter.com/WgiQJrEbci — CIRA (@CIRA_CSU) July 1, 2024

Hurricane #Beryl has made landfall on the Caribbean islands, marking the earliest recorded instance of a Category 5 hurricane



The path of Hurricane #Beryl is seen on the #CopernicusMarine #MyOceanViewer pic.twitter.com/eoidOXiLLl — Copernicus Marine (@CMEMS_EU) July 3, 2024

#GRENADA: Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said at least three people were killed and “possibly more”, after Hurricane Beryl battered Grenada and its sister islands on Monday with winds in excess of 140 miles per hour (mph). pic.twitter.com/VElx4aNjTM — CaribbeanNewsNetwork (@caribbeannewsuk) July 2, 2024

St. Vincent and the Grenadines saw serious damage, with Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves confirming one death on the island of Bequia.

“The Union Island airport’s roof is gone. It’s no more,” and noted that 90% of homes on Union Island were destroyed. Hundreds of houses in St. Vincent were also severely damaged, although government facilities were expected to reopen on July 2, 2024. Gonsalves urged private businesses to consider their employees’ needs, who may have lost their homes or are without basic utilities.

Barbados avoided a direct hit but suffered flooding and building damage, particularly on the south coast. Vichelle Clark King expressed her distress: “Right now, I’m real heartbroken,” as she looked at her shop in Bridgetown, which was filled with sand and water. Government departments were expected to reopen, though schools will remain closed through July 3.

In Sucre, Venezuela, Beryl caused heavy rain and flooding, resulting in two deaths and at least five missing persons. President Nicolas Maduro shared images of rescue operations on social media.

Desde la madrugada estoy en contacto con el Gobernador, Alcalde y demás autoridades, atendiendo las emergencias derivadas de las fuertes precipitaciones provocadas por el paso del Huracán Beryl que ha afectado a Cumanacoa en el estado Sucre. Todo mi apoyo y solidaridad. Los… pic.twitter.com/HNhv3EZKjb — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) July 2, 2024

Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, heavily reliant on tourism, suffered considerable economic impacts. Grenada, with a population of about 126 000, is the world’s second-largest producer of nutmeg. St. Vincent and the Grenadines, home to approximately 104 000 people, is known for banana production.

Images shared by Grenadian MP Ron Redhead showed extensive damage in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

“We arrived earlier today in Carriacou to assess the damages and immediate needs of the people,” Redhead said. “Seeing the impact firsthand was heartbreaking. Homes and businesses have been severely damaged, and our brothers and sisters are facing significant challenges.” See the video of his initial assessment.

A weather station in Grenada reported sustained winds of 150 km/h (92 mph) and gusts of 195 km/h (121 mph). Prime Minister Mitchell noted, “The expectation is that the damage in Carriacou and Petite Martinique is going to be extreme,” with reports of significant storm surge, loss of roofs, and damage to buildings.

About 20 fishing boats were lost in Barbados, with many others damaged.

Emergency shelters housed over 400 people in Grenada, with efforts to provide food, water, and baby formula to affected areas. An emergency team was dispatched to Carriacou, where extensive damage to homes and businesses was reported. “The situation is grim,” Prime Minister Mitchell stated.

Prime Minister Gonsalves confirmed severe damage on Union Island, with 90% of homes affected. Approximately 1 752 people were in public hurricane shelters. Fitz Bramble, MP for East Kingstown, reported that Bishop’s College in Kingstown lost its roof.

Neighboring countries, like Antigua, Guyana, and Barbuda, sent tarpaulins, water, and a contingent of 19 police officers to Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This team will help with security, maintaining law and order, and support damage assessment efforts.

Our first shipment of relief aid to Grenada in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl was handed over to Kerryne James, the Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy, at the Maurice Bishop International Airport.



The relief items… pic.twitter.com/nkGvQH7gst — President Dr Irfaan Ali (@presidentaligy) July 2, 2024

At 12:00 UTC on Wednesday, July 3, Beryl’s center was located 200 km (124 miles) SE of Kingston, Jamaica, and the system was moving WNW at 31 km/h (20 mph). Beryl had maximum sustained winds of 230 km/h (145 mph) and a minimum central pressure of 952 hPa.

According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the ‘center of Beryl will move rapidly across the central Caribbean Sea and is forecast to pass near or over Jamaica later today. The center is expected to pass near or over the Cayman Islands tonight or early Thursday and approach the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico Thursday night.’

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 65 km (40 miles) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 295 km (185 miles).

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast of Jamaica within the warning area around midday Wednesday. Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength later this morning, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the Cayman Islands tonight or early Thursday, with winds reaching tropical storm strength late this afternoon, complicating or hindering preparations.

Hurricane “Beryl” at 13:00 UTC on July 3, 2024. Credit: NOAA/GOES-East, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers

Hurricane conditions are possible along portions of the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula by late Thursday while tropical storm conditions are expected in the warning area along the south coast of Hispaniola today, and they are possible along portions of the coast of Belize by late Thursday or early Friday.

Storm surge brought by Beryl could raise water levels by as much as 1.8 to 2.7 m (6 to 9 feet) above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds along the immediate coast of Jamaica. For the Cayman Islands, storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 0.6 to 1.2 m (2 to 4 feet) above normal tide levels.

In Hispaniola, storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 0.3 to 0.9 m (1 to 3 feet) above ground level along the southern coast.

Along the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula within the hurricane watch area, storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 0.9 to 1.5 m (3 to 5 feet) above ground level. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

The system is expected to produce rainfall totals of 100 to 200 mm (4 to 8 inches), with localized maxima of 300 mm (12 inches), across Jamaica and the southwestern Haitian Peninsula through late today.

In the Barahona Peninsula in the southwest Dominican Republic, Beryl will produce rainfall amounts of 100 to 200 mm (4 to 8 inches) with isolated amounts of 250 mm (10 inches). Isolated totals of 150 mm (6 inches) or more are anticipated across the mountainous terrain in the central Dominican Republic.

