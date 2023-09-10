Bright fireball over Andalusia, Spain
A very bright fireball was recorded over Andalusia, Spain at 21:40 UTC on September 8, 2023. The event lasted about 4 seconds before the object disintegrated.
The object was seen from Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands, and the region of Murcia.
According to SPMN-CSIC, this was a sporadic meteor — not associated with any particular meteor shower.
The video was recorded by Antonio J. Robles from Estepa, Seville.
Featured image credit: Antonio J. Robles, SPMN-CSIC
