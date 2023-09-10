Bright fireball over Andalusia, Spain

A very bright fireball was recorded over Andalusia, Spain at 21:40 UTC on September 8, 2023. The event lasted about 4 seconds before the object disintegrated.

The object was seen from Andalusia, Aragon, Castilla-La Mancha, the Community of Madrid, Comunitat Valenciana, Extremadura, the Balearic Islands, and the region of Murcia.

According to SPMN-CSIC, this was a sporadic meteor — not associated with any particular meteor shower.

The video was recorded by Antonio J. Robles from Estepa, Seville.

IMPRESIONANTE BÓLIDO #SPMN080923P ANOCHE SOBRE #ANDALUCÍA a las 21h40m17s TUC (23h40 CEST). Apreciamos aquí el fantástico registro de Antonio J. Robles @AJ_Robles desde Estepa, #Sevilla. Pronto en nuestro listado actualizado de bólidos sobre España: 🤩

Featured image credit: Antonio J. Robles, SPMN-CSIC