·

Double-peaked, long-duration M5.7 solar flare from AR 3363 produced asymmetric halo CME, S2 – Moderate solar radiation storm

Updated on
0018 m5.7 solar flare july 18 2023

A double-peaked, long-duration solar flare measuring M5.7 erupted from Active Region 3363 (beta-delta) at 00:06 UTC on July 18, 2023, producing an asymmetric halo CME and S2 – Moderate solar radiation storm.

An associated asymmetric halo coronal mass ejection (CME) was observed in SOHO LASCO C2 imagery beginning near 23:43 UTC on July 17. Analysis and modeling of this event is still ongoing.1

This region also produced an M2.7 flare at 22:54 UTC on July 17.

A 10cm Radio Burst (Tenflare) with a peak flux of 1 500 sfu was detected from 23:27 UTC on July 17 to 00:03 UTC on July 18. A 10cm radio burst indicates that the electromagnetic burst associated with a solar flare at the 10cm wavelength was double or greater than the initial 10cm radio background. This can be indicative of significant radio noise in association with a solar flare. This noise is generally short-lived but can cause interference for sensitive receivers including radar, GPS, and satellite communications.

With the flares (M5.7 and M2.7) being back to back, the source of the tenflare that was associated with these events, could not be easily attributed to one or the other flare.

goes-x-ray-flux-1-minute m5-7 solar flare july 18 2023
0018 m5.7 solar flare july 18 2023 bg
m5.7 solar flare drap
m5.7 solar flare july 18 2023 c2
m5.7 solar flare july 18 2023 c3

Region 3363 rotated closer to the southwest limb and was quite foreshortened, making classification even more difficult.

An additional M1.5 flare occurred at 06:56 UTC on July 18 from a region yet to rotate onto the East Limb.

Region 3372 (beta-delta) underwent fairly neutral changes and despite the delta magnetic configuration, magnetic shear was relatively weak. The region was the source of the largest flare since 00:30 UTC today, at 17/1516 UTC.

Region 3373 (beta-delta) experienced growth, in particular among the trailing and intermediate spots. The region also developed a minor delta configuration in the intermediate spot section.

New NOAA/SWPC Regions 3375 (beta), 3376 (beta), and 3377 (beta) were all assigned today – none of which were particularly active or noteworthy at present.

mdi_sunspots_1024 july 18 2023

Solar activity is expected to be low, with a chance of M-class flares (R1 – Minor to R2 – Moderate) and a slight chance of X-class (R3 – Strong) events due to the latest decreased flare and activity trends, along with the departure of Region 3363 over the next 1 – 2 days.

The greater than 2 MeV electron flux was normal to moderate in 24 hours to 12:30 UTC today. However, the greater than 10 MeV proton flux reached well into the S2 – Moderate category, reaching a peak of 620 pfu at 06:15 UTC. This elevation was caused by the M5.7 CME event off the SW limb near 00:00 UTC.

goes-proton-flux-5-minute s2 moderate solar radiation storm

A polar cap absorption (PCA) event has been in progress since approximately 01:15 UTC today and was initiated by the arrival of energetic protons at the 10 MeV (megaelectron volts) level at Earth and the onset of a S1 – Minor Solar Radiation Storm event that began at 01:15 UTC. The S1 event was triggered by a coronal mass ejection (CME) associated with the aforementioned M5 flare that accelerated particles toward Earth. PCA events can prevent the ability to communicate via HF radio propagation around the polar regions and can last for hours to days. This event is likely to continue throughout July 18 and perhaps into July 19, SWPC forecasters said.

Solar radiation storms cause several impacts near Earth. When energetic protons collide with satellites or humans in space, they can penetrate deep into the object that they collide with and cause damage to electronic circuits or biological DNA. Also, when the energetic protons collide with the atmosphere, they ionize the atoms and molecules thus creating free electrons. These electrons create a layer near the bottom of the ionosphere that can absorb HF radio waves making radio communication difficult or impossible. Some impacts from solar radiation storms can impair the health and operation of satellites and International Space Station operations and crew, and impact HF communication in the polar regions, affecting transpolar commercial airline operations.2

PCA event july 18 2023

The greater than 2 MeV electron flux is expected to be normal to moderate, with a chance for high levels through July 20 in response to increased solar wind speeds. The greater than 10 MeV proton flux is expected to remain at S2 levels for the remainder of July 19, followed by S1 – Minor to S2 – Moderate levels are expected on July 19. Elevated levels are expected to continue on July 20.

Solar wind parameters over the past 24 hours were indicative of continued influences from the CME shock arrival on July 16, with a possible weak magnetic cloud arrival later in the period. Total IMF strength gradually weakened to about 5 – 7 nT from a peak of 14 nT. The Bz component rotated from mainly a northward deviation to a prolonged southward state near 05:00 UTC on July 17 and a max deviation of -10 nT. The Bz component continued some rotation afterwards, but in a weakened condition.

Solar wind speed gradually escalated from early speeds of mainly 425 – 500 km/s, before an unsteady, but gradual increase to ~600 km/s. The phi angle was in a predominant negative sector until about 06:30 UTC on July 17, when some rotation between sectors began.

The temperature dropped beginning about 18:00 UTC on July 17, while speed remained elevated – a hint that some magnetic cloud influences were underway.

RTSW 2 days - july 18 2023

The solar wind field is anticipated to be in varying disturbed states due to continuing CME influences, and with the possible additional influence of another CME (from July 15) arriving as a glancing blow or near proximity passage on July 18. Enhanced and disturbed conditions are likely to carry over into July 19, before waning and giving way to mainly weak CH HSS influences on July 20.

The geomagnetic field reached G1 – Minor storm levels toward 12:30 UTC today and was otherwise quiet to active in varied response to the enhanced and disturbed solar wind environment.

station-k-index july 18 2023

Primarily unsettled to active levels, with isolated periods of G1 – Minor storm levels are expected on July 18 due to continuing disturbances and possible arrival of a close proximity or glancing blow CME from July 15. Mainly quiet to active levels are expected on July 19 and 20 as CME influences wane and weak coronal hole high speed strean (CH HSS) effects remain.

References:

1 Forecast Discussion – Issued: 2023 Jul 18 1230 UTC – Prepared by the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, NOAA, Space Weather Prediction Center

2 Solar Storm (Solar Radiation Storm) (S Scale) – UNDDR

Featured image credit: NASA/SDI AIA 304, The Watchers

If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.

Share:

Moderately strong M6.8 solar flare erupts from the NE limb of the Sun

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Slow-moving Earth-bound CME estimated to arrive July 9 – 10

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Long-duration X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3354

Monday, July 3, 2023

Major X1.1 solar flare erupts from Region 3341, CME produced

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Strong M9.6 solar flare erupts from the southeast limb of the Sun

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Solar radiation storm, CME produced by M4.2 flare expected to hit Earth on May 11

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

M6.5 solar flare erupts from Region 3296, CME produced on May 7 heading our way

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Moderately strong M6.8 solar flare erupts from the NE limb of the Sun

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Slow-moving Earth-bound CME estimated to arrive July 9 – 10

Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Long-duration X1.0 solar flare erupts from Region 3354

Monday, July 3, 2023

Major X1.1 solar flare erupts from Region 3341, CME produced

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

CIR/CH HSS impact produces G2 – Moderate geomagnetic storming

Friday, June 16, 2023

Strong M9.6 solar flare erupts from the southeast limb of the Sun

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Mysterious “aurora blobs” confirmed as proton auroras

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Rapid rainfall overwhelms Pennsylvania storm sewers, causing fatal floods, U.S.

Sunday, July 16, 2023

Very strong M7.2 earthquake hits Alaska Peninsula, U.S. – Tsunami Advisory issued

Sunday, July 16, 2023

High-level eruption at Bagana volcano, ash plume to 16.4 km (54 000 feet) a.s.l., P.N.G.

Saturday, July 15, 2023

Over 100 lives claimed by record monsoon rains in northern India

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Multiple tornadoes touch down in northeastern Illinois, disrupting air travel

Thursday, July 13, 2023

Historic rainfall triggers worst Vermont flood in nearly a century, U.S.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

Moderately strong M6.8 solar flare erupts from the NE limb of the Sun

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Your support makes a difference

Dear valued reader,

We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.

The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.

If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.

Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.

Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.

Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.

Sincerely,
Teo Blašković

$5 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$50 /year

Get started

$10 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$100 /year

Get started

$25 /month

  • Ad-free account
  • Clean user interface and fast browsing
  • Direct communication with us via chat and email
  • Suggest new features, content and applications
  • Early access to new apps and features
Get started

$200 /year

Get started

You can also support us on Patreon

support us on patreon

or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:

Send

Researcher, journalist and editor of The Watchers. You can reach me at teo /at/ watchers.news.

Commenting rules and guidelines

We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:

  • Treat others with kindness and respect.
  • Stay on topic and contribute to the conversation in a meaningful way.
  • Do not use abusive or hateful language.
  • Do not spam or promote unrelated products or services.
  • Do not post any personal information or content that is illegal, obscene, or otherwise inappropriate.

We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *