Monsoon rainfall in India results in 42 fatalities in just 24 hours
Monsoon rains in India, as of August 10, 2023, have led to the death of 42 individuals in the span of 24 hours, with Chhattisgarh facing the brunt of the fatalities. National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) data indicates a rising toll since April 2023.
Starting from April 2023, monsoon rains in India have resulted in a tragic tally of 1 909 fatalities, with 92 persons reported missing and another 1 509 injured. More than 86 139 houses have suffered damage throughout the nation during this period.
The past 24 hours saw 25 deaths in Chhattisgarh, six in Uttarakhand, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttar Pradesh, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one death each in Kerala and Gujarat.
235 people have been evacuated and 556 homes damaged.
Furthermore, meteorological departments warn of persistent rain threats over the next 24 hours, particularly in northern and eastern regions of India. Northeastern India, in particular, is predicted to experience very heavy rainfall, elevating concerns for potential further damages and casualties.
Featured image credit: Weatherman Shubham (stillshot)
