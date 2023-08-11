Monsoon rainfall in India results in 42 fatalities in just 24 hours

Monsoon rains in India, as of August 10, 2023, have led to the death of 42 individuals in the span of 24 hours, with Chhattisgarh facing the brunt of the fatalities. National Emergency Response Centre (NDMI) data indicates a rising toll since April 2023.

Starting from April 2023, monsoon rains in India have resulted in a tragic tally of 1 909 fatalities, with 92 persons reported missing and another 1 509 injured. More than 86 139 houses have suffered damage throughout the nation during this period.

The past 24 hours saw 25 deaths in Chhattisgarh, six in Uttarakhand, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttar Pradesh, two in Madhya Pradesh, and one death each in Kerala and Gujarat.

235 people have been evacuated and 556 homes damaged.

Furthermore, meteorological departments warn of persistent rain threats over the next 24 hours, particularly in northern and eastern regions of India. Northeastern India, in particular, is predicted to experience very heavy rainfall, elevating concerns for potential further damages and casualties.

Recieved video of Today's Landslide opposite to Main Gate of AIIMS Bilaspur , Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/ok303H4K5n — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 11, 2023

Daily routine now



Again Landslide at 6th Mile between Mandi – Pandoh National Highway stretch#HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/K1ONq5i3Bd — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 11, 2023

#Uttarakhand #Rainfall recorded during last 24hrs



Kathgodam 312mm

Kotdwar AWS 288mm

Kotdwar Manual 269mm

Kathgodam IMD 239mm

Chorgalia 231mm

Banbasa 218mm

Kaladhungi 203mm

Jeolikot 195mm

Tanakpur 191mm

Nainital 171mm

Shama 164mm

Narendranagar 160mm

Khatima 136mm

Loharkhet 129mm pic.twitter.com/0kpUhf2J6T — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 9, 2023

Kalsiya Nalla on Rampage



8th August 2023

Kathgodam – Haldwani

Nainital , Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/uNz6DmoJdO — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 8, 2023

Featured image credit: Weatherman Shubham (stillshot)