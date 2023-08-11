Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” makes landfall in South Korea
Tropical Cyclone “Khanun” made landfall on Geojedo Islands, South Korea late August 9, 2023 (UTC), with significant impacts across the country. While moving for 16 hours, the cyclone led to nearly 16 000 evacuations and significant infrastructure damage before dissipating near Pyongyang on August 11.
Within hours of Tropical Cyclone Khanun’s landfall on Geojedo Islands, its strong winds, clocked at 85 km/h (50 mph), combined with heavy rain rates of 30 to 60 mm (1.2 – 2.4 inches) per hour, wreaked havoc across South Korea. This rain intensity led to widespread flooding, destruction of facilities, transportation disruptions, and school closures.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters (CDSCH) provided a breakdown of the damages, indicating 184 instances at public facilities and 177 at private ones. The most severe damages were observed in the southeastern region, close to where the typhoon made landfall, and along the east coast. This included 64 instances of road flooding and destruction, 30 submerged houses, and flooding of 16 commercial structures. Alongside the physical destruction, the country grappled with widespread power outages, affecting over 40 358 households.
A total of 15 862 individuals were evacuated due to the typhoon’s threat. Fortunately, 9 741 of these evacuees have been able to return home.
Transportation was significantly hampered, with about 680 roads, predominantly in the southeastern region, being closed due to flooding and landslides.
Further disruptions were felt in the air travel sector. The Interior Ministry reported a total of 355 flights from 14 airports nationwide were canceled on August 10. The Korea Railroad Corp., Korail, stated that 161 high-speed trains and 251 regular trains faced suspensions. Educational institutions were not spared either.
Out of the 3 333 educational establishments across the country, nearly half modified their schedules, with an overwhelming 1 579 kindergartens, and elementary to high schools opting for remote classes, closures, or delayed timings.
North Gyeongsang Province, which faced forecasts of the most severe rain and wind, had all its schools closed.
While the damages and disruptions caused by Khanun were significant, the silver lining came in the form of the cyclone’s decreased intensity as it moved further north. The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) remarked on August 11 that Khanun was weaker than initially predicted, attributing it to the cyclone losing speed as it progressed north along the peninsula.
References:
1 Additionally, sea routes were disrupted, but no flight cancellations were reported on August 11. – YNA – August 11, 2023
Featured image credit: Typhoon “Khanun” at 22:00 UTC on August 9, 2023. Credit: JMA/Himawari-9, RAMMB/CIRA, The Watchers
If you value what we do here, create your ad-free account and support our journalism.
Your support makes a difference
Dear valued reader,
We hope that our website has been a valuable resource for you.
The reality is that it takes a lot of time, effort, and resources to maintain and grow this website. We rely on the support of readers like you to keep providing high-quality content.
If you have found our website to be helpful, please consider making a contribution to help us continue to bring you the information you need. Your support means the world to us and helps us to keep doing what we love.
Support us by choosing your support level – Silver, Gold or Platinum.
Other support options include Patreon pledges, one-off payments using PayPal and purchasing products from our webshop.
Thank you for your consideration. Your support is greatly appreciated.
Sincerely,
Teo Blašković
$5 /month
$50 /year
$10 /month
$100 /year
$25 /month
$200 /year
You can also support us on Patreon
or by sending us a one-off payment using PayPal:
Commenting rules and guidelines
We value the thoughts and opinions of our readers and welcome healthy discussions on our website. In order to maintain a respectful and positive community, we ask that all commenters follow these rules:
We reserve the right to remove any comments that violate these rules. By commenting on our website, you agree to abide by these guidelines. Thank you for helping to create a positive and welcoming environment for all.